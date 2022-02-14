Four more teams join SEA Games-bound Sibol

MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of qualifiers, SIBOL's roster is halfway done as the country's national esports team adds Pacific Macta for CrossFire, and ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports for PUBG Mobile to its roster.

The three teams are the latest addition to SIBOL with CrossFire's qualifiers concluding over the weekend. Pacific Macta Infirma swept Execration, 3-0, during the grand finals. Meanwhile, ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports came out on top among 16 teams during the qualifiers of PUBG Mobile Pro League Philippines that took place last January.

The weekend concluded the first half of SIBOL's national selection, with the team already securing players for four games and five events for the coming Hanoi SEA Games: Mobile Legends, WildRift Men and Women's division, PUBG Mobile and CrossFire.

Meanwhile, registration has ended for the remaining events namely FIFA, League of Legends, Free Fire and Arena of Valor. Though no information has been announced regarding the second phase qualifiers for these titles, it looks like SIBOL is one step closer to their goal of fielding players for all events in the coming games.

SIBOL debuted during the previous 2019 SEA Games hosted by the Philippines, winning three golds in Mobile Legends, Dota2 and Starcraft II while taking both silver and bronze for Tekken 7.