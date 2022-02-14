




















































 
























^


 













 








Sports
 
Four more teams join SEA Games-bound Sibol
 


Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
February 14, 2022 | 12:57pm





 
Four more teams join SEA Games-bound Sibol
 


MANILA, Philippines — After weeks of qualifiers, SIBOL's roster is halfway done as the country's national esports team adds Pacific Macta for CrossFire, and ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports for PUBG Mobile to its roster.


The three teams are the latest addition to SIBOL with CrossFire's qualifiers concluding over the weekend. Pacific Macta Infirma swept Execration, 3-0, during the grand finals. Meanwhile, ZAP Battlegroundz and KHI Esports came out on top among 16 teams during the qualifiers of PUBG Mobile Pro League Philippines that took place last January.


The weekend concluded the first half of SIBOL's national selection, with the team already securing players for four games and five events for the coming Hanoi SEA Games: Mobile Legends, WildRift Men and Women's division, PUBG Mobile and CrossFire.


Meanwhile, registration has ended for the remaining events namely FIFA, League of Legends, Free Fire and Arena of Valor. Though no information has been announced regarding the second phase qualifiers for these titles, it looks like SIBOL is one step closer to their goal of fielding players for all events in the coming games.


SIBOL debuted during the previous 2019 SEA Games hosted by the Philippines, winning three golds in Mobile Legends, Dota2 and Starcraft II while taking both silver and bronze for Tekken 7.


 










 









ESPORTS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







On 'running' relationships, heartbreaks







On 'running' relationships, heartbreaks



By Camille Anne M. Arcilla |
17 hours ago 


In this Valentine's feature, We Ken Run community members share stories about running and love. 








Sports
fbtw













LeBron passes Kareem in all-time scoring list




13 hours ago 


NBA superstar LeBron James became the highest scoring player in combined regular season and playoff history, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Saturday night.








Sports
fbtw













Lessons from EJ Obiena




By Bill Velasco |
13 hours ago 


“He’s not the biggest, the fastest or the smartest. So how does the lion become the king of the jungle? His mentality.” – Ray Lewis








Sports
fbtw













Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour







Bianca Pagdanganan eyes more Top 10 finishes in LPGA Tour



By Luisa Morales |
1 day ago 


Having not finished in the Top 10 of a tournament since her rookie year, Pagdanganan bares to hopefully make it the standard...








Sports
fbtw













Wright go-ahead layup lifts Phoenix past slumping TNT







Wright go-ahead layup lifts Phoenix past slumping TNT



By Luisa Morales |
19 hours ago 


With TNT ahead by one point, Jayson Castro's pocket was picked by Wright, who was all alone with a clear path to the hoo...








Sports
fbtw










Latest









Isabela stuns Davao in PCAP inter-division opening







Isabela stuns Davao in PCAP inter-division opening



By Rick Olivares |
49 minutes ago 


In almost every conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, there is a team that rises from the lower...








Sports
fbtw













Kupp, Donald star as Rams down Bengals in Super Bowl thriller







Kupp, Donald star as Rams down Bengals in Super Bowl thriller



52 minutes ago 


Cooper Kupp scored two touchdowns and Aaron Donald spearheaded a fearsome defensive display as the Los Angeles Rams defeated...








Sports
fbtw













Four more teams join SEA Games-bound Sibol







Four more teams join SEA Games-bound Sibol



By Michelle Lojo |
59 minutes ago 


After weeks of qualifiers, SIBOL's roster is halfway done as the country's national esports team adds Pacific Macta for CrossFire,...








Sports
fbtw













Bengals, Rams ready for explosive Super Bowl




13 hours ago 


A star-studded Los Angeles Rams will seek to deny the giant-killing Cincinnati Bengals a Hollywood ending in the Super Bowl on Sunday as an NFL season full of plot twists reaches its climax.








Sports
fbtw













Panopio late-game burst for naught as CSUB continues slump; Edu back for Toledo







Panopio late-game burst for naught as CSUB continues slump; Edu back for Toledo



By Luisa Morales |
23 hours ago 


Former Batang Gilas standout Dalph Panopio could not lead his team back into the win column despite a late-game scoring burst...








Sports
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with