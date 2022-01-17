Philippines' lone Winter Olympic bet gets P3.3M in funding

Asa Miller will be the country’s lone representative to the quadrennial games, plunging into action in the slalom races scheduled February 13-16

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission on Monday approved the release of P3.3 million to fund the campaign of alpine skier Asa Miller in the Winter Olympics slated February 4-20 in Beijing, China.

Miller will be the country’s lone representative to the quadrennial games as the Fil-Am, plunging into action in the slalom races scheduled February 13-16 at the Xiaohaituo Alpine Skiing Field in Yanqing, located northwest of the country's capital.

Asics has also thrown its support as the country’s official outfitter to the Beijing event, according to Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

“The POC expresses its gratitude to PSC and Asics for their valuable support to our participation in the Winter Olympics,” said Tolentino.

Joining Miller in the delegation are coach Will Gregorak, chef-de-mission Bones Floro, Philippine Ski and Snowboard Federation president Jim Palomar Apelar, COVID-19 liaison officer Nikki Cheng, athlete and administrative officer Dave Carter, and athlete welfare officer Jobert Yu.

Miller and Gregorak will fly from the United States to Beijing on connecting flights on January 28, the same day the rest of the country’s delegation members from the Philippine depart.