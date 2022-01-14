




















































 
























Injury-plagued Devance plans to return for Ginebra in PBA Governor's Cup
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
Injury-plagued Devance plans to return for Ginebra in PBA Governor's Cup
MANILA, Philippines — Though banged up and injured, Ginebra San Miguel veteran Joe Devance is adamant to get back to playing for his team as the PBA Governor's Cup remains stalled amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.


Having been called back by Ginebra last conference, Devance hopes to do the same this time in the import-laced tournament where the Gin Kings hope to defend their title.


"I have plans on playing this conference, especially now that it's getting pushed back. That only helps me to get back [to the game]," Devance told The STAR's Quinito Henson and ABS-CBN's Dyan Castillejo on PlayitrightTV.


But the 11-time PBA champion admitted that it's no easy task as he continuously battles with numerous injuries at 39.


His knee, in particular, continues to nag him.


"I'm still having a lot of pain in my knee. I take it day-by-day and you know, see where I can get [it]," he said.


The former No. 1 overall pick tries to remain optimistic but also acknowledges his physical limitations.


"I'm hoping I could play, or at least get back to practicing, by the end of the month... But it's not looking too good [right now]," he said.


Devance has the luxury of taking a little bit of time, though, as the PBA has yet to announce any plans of resuming the stalled Governor's Cup.


If luck gets on his side, Devance might just buy himself enough recovery time to get back on his feet and return to the active roster for head coach Tim Cone.


 










 









BASKETBALL
PBA

















