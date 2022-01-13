




















































 
























Path to UFC title shot awaits Katlyn Chookagian
 


Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 13, 2022 | 11:20am





 
Path to UFC title shot awaits Katlyn Chookagian
Katlyn Chookagian, ranked second in UFC’s women’s flyweight division, has two wins in a row and is looking to get a win — hopefully via knockout or submission.
MANILA, Philippines – For 33-year-old UFC fighter Katlyn Chookagian, she was surprised when she was informed she’s fighting Brazilian Jennifer Maia inside the octagon for the second time in a little over two years come Sunday at Fight Night: Kattar vs. Chikadze.


Chookagian (16-4, 9-4 in the UFC) and Maia (19-7, 4-3 in the UFC) last fought in November 2019, with the American coming away with a unanimous decision victory. 


“In a way I was a little surprised because there are other girls in the Top 10 who I have not fought so I thought I’d fight them first,” Chookagian told Philstar.com. “But they offered me the Maia fight and I’ll take it. It is the first rematch that I had.”


Chookagian, ranked second in UFC’s women’s flyweight division (behind champion Valentina Shevchenko and top-seeded Jessica Andrade), has two wins in a row and is looking to get a win — hopefully via knockout or submission.


Her first nine wins in the UFC have all come via decision. Another win by decision will give her the “dubious” distinction if one call it that of being the first UFC fighter to have wins go by the judges’ scorecards.


“That’s one thing I get criticized for,” admitted Katlyn in this exclusive interview session. “But almost all my opponents are Top 10 opponents. Maybe if I get non-Top 10, I might get a knockout or a submission. Some people have a lot of finishes but they never fought anyone in the Top 10. For me, I think a win is a win. Every fighter wants a knockout or submission, but any win is fine by me.”


A win — any kind — will tie her with Shevchenko with eight triumphs in the women’s division; the most by any fighter in UFC history.


While it all sounds good to Chookagian, nothing will please her more than another title shot and of course, that belt around her waist. 


Maia, for her part, has seen her UFC career alternate with a win followed by a loss. The Brazilian’s last fight was in July of 2021 and she came away with a dub against Jessica Eye.


Like Chookagian, 10 of Maia’s last 11 matches have gone to the scorecards. Furthermore, Maia has fought at catchweight and has been suspended for illegal substance use. 


 Still, Chookagian isn’t taking her lightly even if she beat her rather easily in their first match. 


“She’s been around and is a tough opponent,” said Katlyn of Jennifer. “She’s seen every type of fighter and this will make for a good fighter. In my training camp, I am always working on improving my weaknesses and keeping to my routine because that is what works for me.”


“Winning the title is always the goal. Unfortunately, I lost during my first chance. So I have to focus on winning fights and hope I get another shot at it.”


The second Chookagian-Maia women's flyweight match is part of the main card in the UFC's first fight event of 2022 and it will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. In the Philippines, it will be shown live on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go streaming application.  


 










 









