Yrick Gallantes: On Suzuki Cup experience, playing with Stephan Schrock

MANILA, Philippines – One of the players who impressed during the Philippine men’s football team’s stint in the recently concluded AFF Suzuki Cup was midfielder Yrick Gallantes.

The 20-year-old Filipino-Scottish player came off the bench against Timor Leste and Thailand then started in the Azkals’ final match against Myanmar.

In all his appearances, Gallantes made an impact with his brilliant runs from central midfield with an assist to Kevin Ingreso for a goal against Timor Leste and Bienvenido Maranon versus Myanmar. Yrick also nearly poached a goal against Myanmar but the play was deemed offside.

Now back home in Edinburgh, Scotland, the young footballer spoke of his experience playing for the senior national side and in this huge competition.

“While we were unable to get the result that we wanted which was to advance, it was a great learning experience for me and my teammates,” put Gallantes.

Truth to be told, playing in the Suzuki Cup against top sides like eventual six-time champion Thailand and four-time champion Singapore wasn’t nerve-wracking for Gallantes.

He was more nervous meeting Azkals captain Stephan Schrock.

“Who doesn’t know Schrocky, right?” laughed Yrick.

“When I play FIFA, he is the only Filipino footballer in the video game and that says something,” pointed out Gallantes.

“The first time I met him was a couple of years ago during training camp, I was so nervous and all I could say was, ‘hi,’” recounted the five-foot-six midfielder. “And he just stared at me. I froze.”

“But when you get to know him better, he cares for his teammates. He really does. During the Suzuki Cup, he came up to me and asked if I was nervous and he gave me tips on how to play through the game,” he added. “And that had a great effect on me. And he is a great leader for the team.”

Back home in Scotland, Yrick’s strong play was not lost on his family, friends and neighbors who were all watching.

“My dad and older brother are huge basketball fans and don’t really know much about football,” bared Yrick, who counts Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho as his football heroes. “Yes, they were proud that I was playing for Edinburgh club Hibernian (that competes in the Scottish Premier League) but wearing the national team colors and playing in a tournament that matters to football-loving Filipinos made them even more proud.”

“But what I want to do is to bring back more pride to the Philippines by helping the national team win. Hopefully, we can build on this Suzuki Cup experience and win some silverware.”