Dwight Ramos provides spark off the bench in Toyama win vs Hiroshima
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 3:49pm





 
Dwight Ramos provides spark off the bench in Toyama win vs Hiroshima
Dwight Ramos (center)
B. League 
 


MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos bounced back with a 15 point performance in the Toyama Grouses' 90-74 win over the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday.


Ramos, who played only three minutes against the same squad on Saturday, provided a spark off of the bench in a wire-to-wire win.



Playing 18 minutes as a sub, Ramos found his form with a 5-of-7 shooting clip and going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.


Ramos also added three rebounds and a steal.


Elsewhere, Javi Gomez de Liaño saw limited minutes anew as the Ibaraki Robots lost to the Alvark Tokyo, 81-65.


Gomez de Liaño played less than five minutes in the game and logged only one steal.


Kemark Cariño also played sparingly for the Aomori Wat's as they lost to Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, 86-75.


Cariño was scoreless in less than four minutes of play and logged one rebound.


 










 









