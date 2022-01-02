




















































 
























Parks logs efficient game as Nagoya extends win streak to nine
 


Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 2, 2022 | 2:48pm





 
Parks logs efficient game as Nagoya extends win streak to nine
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks had an efficient outing in his first game of the year as he helped the Nagoya Dolphins drub the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 91-76, Sunday.


Parks scored 15 points on a respectable 7-of-10 shooting clip. He also had five rebounds, four assists, and a steal.


While Shimane was able to play at pace with Nagoya for the first three quarters, the latter used a fourth quarter surge where they outscored their opponents, 29-20, to pull away for the win.


The Diamond Dolphins never trailed in the game.


Scott Eatherton was the topscorer for Nagoya with 21 points.


He and Parks were among five Diamond Dolphins in twin-digit scoring.


Nagoya thus extended their win streak to nine games.


 










 









