Bulls' DeRozan hits game winner anew; Pistons edge Spurs in OT

DeMar DeRozan became the first-ever player in NBA history to record game winners in back-to-back days

MANILA, Philippines — DeMar DeRozan hit his second game winner in just as many games for the Chicago Bulls as they squeaked past the Washington Wizards, 120-119, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Barely 24 hours after his buzzer beater over the Indiana Pacers, DeRozan was the finisher for his team anew to erase a Kyle Kuzma triple with four ticks left which put the Wizards up two, 119-117.

DeRozan, who finished the game with 28 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, thus became the first-ever NBA player to sink game winners in two consecutive days.

Larry Bird did the same in consecutive games in 1985 on January 27 and 29.

Elsewhere, another game winner proved to be the decisive bucket between the San Antonio Spurs and the Detroit Pistons.

Saddiq Bey converted on a tightly contested three-pointer to cap off his 21-point scoring night with 1.9 ticks left in the game to tow the Pistons past the Spurs, 117-116.

Another look at Saddiq Bey's game-winning three...check out Derrick Walton Jr.'s pass to set him up! ???? pic.twitter.com/rOdLanHcsO — NBA (@NBA) January 2, 2022

Derrick Walton Jr. dished the assist to Bey which also nutmegged Spurs defender Jakob Poeltl in the wild finish.

In the other games, Giannis Antetokounmpo logged a triple-double in his first game of 2022 to tow the Milwaukee Bucks past the New Orleans Pelicans, 136-113.

Antetokounmpo had 35 points, 16 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The LA Clippers, for their part, outbattled the Brooklyn Nets, 120-116.

Eric Bledsoe paced the Clippers with 27 markers.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, soured Jalen Green's 29-point outing for the Houston Rockets as they won at the Toyota Center, 124-111.

Nikola Jokic logged the double-double of 24 points and 11 boards.

In the last game of the day, the Golden State Warriors staved off the Utah Jazz in a battle of Western Conference contenders, 123-116.

Steph Curry broke his own record of most number of consecutive games with at least one three-pointer during the win.

Curry finished with 28 points.

After a Rudy Gobert dunk to get the Jazz within four with 17.9 ticks left, Curry converted on three straight free throws to put the game out of reach.