Sports
                        
Misu blanks Hong Kong foe, cops Asian karate bronze
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 4:49pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Misu blanks Hong Kong foe, cops Asian karate bronze
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Remon Misu overpowered Chow Hei Wood of Hong Kong, 3-0, in the repechage round to add another bronze medal to the Philippine campaign in the 2021 Asian Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan Monday.



Misu absorbed a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Iran’s Atousa Golshadnezhad, who went on to advance to the finals against Kazakhstan’s Assel Kanay in the Under-21 women’s -61-kilogram division.



Given a new lease of life, Misu took advantage of her second chance to complete a podium finish.



It was the country’s third bronze, with the first two coming from John Enrico Vasquez and Sakura Alforte in the men and women U21 individual kata events that happened the day before.



And more could come with World Championship veterans and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Junna Tsukii and Jamie Lim seeing action in the women’s -50kg and -61kg classes, respectively, today.



Alwyn Batican is also competing in the men’s -67kg section.



The 24-year-old Lim is expected to perform well after emerging the best Asian in her division in the World Championships in Dubai last month while Tsukii should be one of the players to watch out for being the World No. 4 and No. 2 in Asia behind Japan’s Miho Miyahara.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

