




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
National athletes, coaches to get P10,000 Christmas bonus
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 20, 2021 | 2:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
National athletes, coaches to get P10,000 Christmas bonus
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – National athletes and coaches will have a very merry holiday season as they stand to receive P10,000 each as Christmas bonus from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).



No less than PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez bared the good news Monday, saying national team members deserve the gratuity for a successful year highlighted by the country’s historic Tokyo Olympics feat amid the pandemic.



“It’s the government’s way of saying thank you to our athletes and coaches for a job well done,” said Ramirez.



Truly, the year produced many highs including the feat of weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz delivering the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games last August.



It was also the most productive performance by far by the country in the quadrennial event as it also raked in a couple of silvers and a bronze courtesy of boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, respectively.



PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez, who is also the country’s chef-de-mission in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games set in May next year, for his part, said he expects all the national teams to resume training on January 10 at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig.



“We’ve instructed all NSAs (national sports associations) to submit their line ups as early as November to avoid delay,” said Fernandez.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PSC
                                                      WILLIAM RAMIREZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Curry and the ‘statistical anomaly’
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 December 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Steph Curry has made more than 2,975 three-pointers in the NBA, and counting. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kai Sotto&rsquo;s Aussie NBL debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kai Sotto’s Aussie NBL debut


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto had a decent debut in the NBL. Not good but filled with potential.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Kai Sotto&rsquo;s Australian NBL debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Kai Sotto’s Australian NBL debut


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
This is not the UAAP. It’s professional basketball with an international flavor where tall, strong, and athletic players...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist International rules MLBB World Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist International rules MLBB World Championship


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Blacklist International came out on top of an all-Filipino M3 World Championship Grand Final, sweeping ONIC Philippines 4-0...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Who’s behind poaching?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Is it true that a former PBA coach, now based in the US, is the leading agent who entices local Filipino players to sign contracts in the Japanese B.League?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ONIC PH, Blacklist forge historic all-Filipino clash in M3 Grand Final


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
ONIC was the first to punch its ticket with a win in the Upper Bracket Finals while Blacklist needed a grudge match win over...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist, ONIC sweep foes to stay in title hunt at M3 World Championship


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Filipino teams Blacklist International and ONIC Philippines showed the world why the Philippines is one of the top countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist slays rivals, stays alive in M3 World Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist slays rivals, stays alive in M3 World Championship


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
MPL PH champions Blacklist International survived rivals ONIC Esports of Indonesia, 2-1, to stay alive in the M3 World Championship...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 European squad crowned first Valorant world champions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
European squad crowned first Valorant world champions


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Going through 16 of the world's best Valorant teams, 12 days of intense map match-ups, Europe's Ascend was crowned first-ever...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Blacklist exceeds expectations, rules Call of Duty World Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Blacklist exceeds expectations, rules Call of Duty World Championship


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Tier One Entertainment's Call of Duty Mobile team Blacklist International Ultimate shocked Southeast Asian Call of Duty champions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'It Takes Two', 'Forza Horizon 5' win big at 2021 Game Awards


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
Action-adventure game It Takes Two and racing game Forza Horizon 5 were the big winners in the recently concluded 2021 Game...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with