




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Analysis: Azkals can compete but need to address concerns
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 9:49am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Analysis: Azkals can compete but need to address concerns
Amin Nazari scored the lone goal for the Azkals in a 2-1 loss to Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Wednesday.
AFF / The Azkals
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – In a rampaging two-minute scoring spree, Singapore seized a massive 2-0 advantage against the Philippines in Matchday Two of the 2021 Suzuki Cup at the Kallang National Stadium in Singapore.



Singapore’s team captain Hariss Harun scored off a second ball header following a corner shot for a 61st minute goal. 





Two minutes later, defender Zulqarnaen Suzliman dispossessed Daisuke Sato of the ball, raced downfield, and fired a cross that Faris Ramli headed in.



Six minutes later, the Philippines’ Amin Nazari was able to head in a corner shot to peg one goal back, 2-1. However, that stayed the final score as Singapore won its second while the Philippines lost its Suzuki Cup opener.



Here are our takeaways from the match:



Singapore played a physical first half



Playing physical is nothing new. Whether there were cheap shots against Stephan Schrock or Patrick Reichelt, the primary creators for the Philippines, it didn’t really work. I don’t think the two shied away from contact. But it was unsettling for them and at times annoying for all these stop-starts.



The Philippines did turn the tables in the second half; playing physical and showing they will stand up to Singapore. They gave as good as they got. 



The physical game — you can be sure Thailand will play the Philippines the same way.



The Philippines needs to take the fight to the opponent early



That first half, the Azkals were content to play defense and see if they could hit Singapore on the counter. What was disappointing about that was they afforded Singapore too much space and to dictate the game, test the defense, and run their patterns. 



Furthermore, their defenders and wingers are faster than anyone the Philippines has. 



That changed in the second half when the Philippines pressed a bit higher and began to move forward. Save for those mad two minutes and that errant Nazari pass that almost led to a third Singapore goal, we had our chances.



Just too many errors and the lack of 1-2 play or support.



That aerial battle needs to be won



Not sure if they took notes from Singapore’s win over Myanmar but the Lions made them pay for not winning aerial duels. And that was exactly the same story here. We probably lost 90% of those air balls and even second balls.



We need to start Angel Guirado



I was surprised he was on the bench. We could have used his height, heft, and veteran smarts to trouble Singapore. In the few minutes he was in, he won headers and got some shots in. 



I hate to say it, but Bienve Maranon was ineffective in his first match for the Philippines. Can he do better? Of course. I think he would have flagellated himself for not doing more and he should be better next time around.



What will we do without Stephan Schrock?



He was tackling, attacking, spraying passes, and was the primary facilitator. Reichelt did the same but he isn’t strong enough to muscle out defenders like Shakir Hamzah. 



Credit Reichelt. He never gave up and several times beat his man down that right side to rain crosses. He was everywhere like Schrock — upfield, downfield. 



Schrock was playing high almost next to Maranon in the early part of the first half but when there was no supply of balls moving forward from the midfield, he went back to his more familiar spot. 



I was waiting for some support behind him to make those one-two-pass-and-go plays but they weren’t happening. So Singapore was waiting for the cross and trusting their defenders to head away trouble.



Yet in spite of these concerns, the Azkals did trouble Singapore especially after the Lions’ second goal. I wish they played with that sense of urgency in the first half and maybe the result would have been different. 



Missing players or not, the Azkals can play these guys. Do they have the talent and depth? Yes (start Mike Ott please). And Kevin Ray Hansen did a creditable job. Good reads and good defense. There wasn’t anything he could do about those goals. 



As we previously wrote — it is all about getting the tactics rights. 



It was a costly loss, but all is not lost. We just have to adjust, play really well, and win the remaining three matches if we want to advance.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      SUZUKI CUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Harper’s son open to play for Gilas
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 December 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Five-time NBA champion Ron Harper’s son Ronald Jr. hopes to someday play for Gilas, an item in his bucket list, and his Filipina mother Maria Pizarro said recently it would be a dreamcome true for the 6-6 Rutgers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cone unveils &lsquo;new&rsquo; Ginebra
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cone unveils ‘new’ Ginebra


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said yesterday as the game evolves, so too will his team unravel “something new”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala repeats against Owensby
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala repeats against Owensby


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala kept her mastery of home bet Charlotte Owensby, 6-2, 6-3, in an auspicious start in the JA Plantation Orange Bowl...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Road Warriors demolish new-look SMB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Road Warriors demolish new-look SMB


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
A balanced team effort, highlighted by 29 assists, paced the Road Warriors against the Beermen in their first game without...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons, threatens
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton faces final reckoning as history beckons, threatens


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Motor racing history beckons and threatens for Lewis Hamilton at this weekend’s floodlit season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gaballo raring to seize opportunity vs 'idol' Donaire
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gaballo raring to seize opportunity vs 'idol' Donaire


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In this first opportunity for boxing gold, Raymart Gaballo is just focused on the prize

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao rules out boxing return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao rules out boxing return


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao has stressed that he is done with boxing.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret falls, ends Cinderella run in Valorant Champions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret falls, ends Cinderella run in Valorant Champions


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
A mere 24 hours after booking a slot to the Valorant Champions quarterfinals, Philippine and Southeast Asian champions Team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Woods to make comeback from injury next week
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Woods to make comeback from injury next week


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tiger Woods said he will make his return to competitive golf at next week's PNC Championship in Florida.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with