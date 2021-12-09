Analysis: Azkals can compete but need to address concerns

Amin Nazari scored the lone goal for the Azkals in a 2-1 loss to Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines – In a rampaging two-minute scoring spree, Singapore seized a massive 2-0 advantage against the Philippines in Matchday Two of the 2021 Suzuki Cup at the Kallang National Stadium in Singapore.

Singapore’s team captain Hariss Harun scored off a second ball header following a corner shot for a 61st minute goal.

Two minutes later, defender Zulqarnaen Suzliman dispossessed Daisuke Sato of the ball, raced downfield, and fired a cross that Faris Ramli headed in.

Six minutes later, the Philippines’ Amin Nazari was able to head in a corner shot to peg one goal back, 2-1. However, that stayed the final score as Singapore won its second while the Philippines lost its Suzuki Cup opener.

Here are our takeaways from the match:

Singapore played a physical first half

Playing physical is nothing new. Whether there were cheap shots against Stephan Schrock or Patrick Reichelt, the primary creators for the Philippines, it didn’t really work. I don’t think the two shied away from contact. But it was unsettling for them and at times annoying for all these stop-starts.

The Philippines did turn the tables in the second half; playing physical and showing they will stand up to Singapore. They gave as good as they got.

The physical game — you can be sure Thailand will play the Philippines the same way.

The Philippines needs to take the fight to the opponent early

That first half, the Azkals were content to play defense and see if they could hit Singapore on the counter. What was disappointing about that was they afforded Singapore too much space and to dictate the game, test the defense, and run their patterns.

Furthermore, their defenders and wingers are faster than anyone the Philippines has.

That changed in the second half when the Philippines pressed a bit higher and began to move forward. Save for those mad two minutes and that errant Nazari pass that almost led to a third Singapore goal, we had our chances.

Just too many errors and the lack of 1-2 play or support.

That aerial battle needs to be won

Not sure if they took notes from Singapore’s win over Myanmar but the Lions made them pay for not winning aerial duels. And that was exactly the same story here. We probably lost 90% of those air balls and even second balls.

We need to start Angel Guirado

I was surprised he was on the bench. We could have used his height, heft, and veteran smarts to trouble Singapore. In the few minutes he was in, he won headers and got some shots in.

I hate to say it, but Bienve Maranon was ineffective in his first match for the Philippines. Can he do better? Of course. I think he would have flagellated himself for not doing more and he should be better next time around.

What will we do without Stephan Schrock?

He was tackling, attacking, spraying passes, and was the primary facilitator. Reichelt did the same but he isn’t strong enough to muscle out defenders like Shakir Hamzah.

Credit Reichelt. He never gave up and several times beat his man down that right side to rain crosses. He was everywhere like Schrock — upfield, downfield.

Schrock was playing high almost next to Maranon in the early part of the first half but when there was no supply of balls moving forward from the midfield, he went back to his more familiar spot.

I was waiting for some support behind him to make those one-two-pass-and-go plays but they weren’t happening. So Singapore was waiting for the cross and trusting their defenders to head away trouble.

Yet in spite of these concerns, the Azkals did trouble Singapore especially after the Lions’ second goal. I wish they played with that sense of urgency in the first half and maybe the result would have been different.

Missing players or not, the Azkals can play these guys. Do they have the talent and depth? Yes (start Mike Ott please). And Kevin Ray Hansen did a creditable job. Good reads and good defense. There wasn’t anything he could do about those goals.

As we previously wrote — it is all about getting the tactics rights.

It was a costly loss, but all is not lost. We just have to adjust, play really well, and win the remaining three matches if we want to advance.