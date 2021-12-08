Azkals fall short vs Singapore at start of Suzuki Cup campaign

Amin Nazari scored the lone goal for the Azkals in a 2-1 loss to Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals couldn't complete a comeback as they fell to hosts Singapore, 1-2, in their opening game in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday.

A crucial two-minute period in the second half saw Singapore net two goals past Ken Mendoza that proved insurmountable.

Harris Harun was the first to find the back of the net at the 62nd minute.

Faris Ramli then doubled the lead not long after as the Azkals suddenly found themselves in a 2-0 hole.

Amin Nazari then scored for the Philippines off a corner at the 69th minute to make things interesting.

And while the Azkals made sure to press until the final whistle, no equalizer was scored.

Angel Guirado came dangerously close to netting a second goal for the Filipino booters in extra time, but a deflection veered the ball away.

Meanwhile, naturalized Filipino Bienve Marañon made his debut for the Azkals in the Lion City, but he did not see much action.

Marañon had a significant touch on the ball at the tail-end of the first half where he shot wide at goal after Stephan Schrock started on the counter.

The affair was also a physical one as Schrock and Amani Aguinaldo received yellow cards early in the game.

The Philippines thus opened their Suzuki Cup campaign without a point as Singapore now has six points with two wins in Group A.

They previously won against Myanmar, 3-0.

The Azkals play Timor Leste on Saturday.