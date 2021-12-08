




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Azkals fall short vs Singapore at start of Suzuki Cup campaign
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 8, 2021 | 10:40pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Azkals fall short vs Singapore at start of Suzuki Cup campaign
Amin Nazari scored the lone goal for the Azkals in a 2-1 loss to Singapore in the AFF Suzuki Cup on Wednesday
AFF  /  The Azkals
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Azkals couldn't complete a comeback as they fell to hosts Singapore, 1-2, in their opening game in the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday.



A crucial two-minute period in the second half saw Singapore net two goals past Ken Mendoza that proved insurmountable.



Harris Harun was the first to find the back of the net at the 62nd minute.



Faris Ramli then doubled the lead not long after as the Azkals suddenly found themselves in a 2-0 hole.



Amin Nazari then scored for the Philippines off a corner at the 69th minute to make things interesting.



And while the Azkals made sure to press until the final whistle, no equalizer was scored.



Angel Guirado came dangerously close to netting a second goal for the Filipino booters in extra time, but a deflection veered the ball away.



Meanwhile, naturalized Filipino Bienve Marañon made his debut for the Azkals in the Lion City, but he did not see much action.



Marañon had a significant touch on the ball at the tail-end of the first half where he shot wide at goal after Stephan Schrock started on the counter.



The affair was also a physical one as Schrock and Amani Aguinaldo received yellow cards early in the game.



The Philippines thus opened their Suzuki Cup campaign without a point as Singapore now has six points with two wins in Group A.



They previously won against Myanmar, 3-0.



The Azkals play Timor Leste on Saturday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AZKALS
                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      SUZUKI CUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cone unveils &lsquo;new&rsquo; Ginebra
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cone unveils ‘new’ Ginebra


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 23 hours ago                              


                                                            
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said yesterday as the game evolves, so too will his team unravel “something new”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz eyes return to title contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UFC bantamweight champ Dominick Cruz eyes return to title contention


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Currently sitting at No. 10 in the UFC’s bantamweight standings, Dominick Cruz also knows that when you’re down,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tap Go to air Casimero, Mama, Nietes fights in Dubai


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
With the world opening up somewhat from the COVID-19 pandemic, so too is boxing gold abroad.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Leylah Fernandez meets tennis great Billie Jean King
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Leylah Fernandez meets tennis great Billie Jean King


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 78-year-old won a whopping 39 grand slams during her time as a tennister in the 60s and 70s.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala cruises past American foe in Orange Bowl opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala cruises past American foe in Orange Bowl opener


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala, seeded second in the Girls' 18 main draw, dispatched the American in quick succession to set up a clash against Czech...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic was among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday but women's great Serena Williams was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nouri, Sebastian crowned champions of Philippine juniors chess tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nouri, Sebastian crowned champions of Philippine juniors chess tourney


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri and Mhage Gerriahlou Sebastian went through contrasting routes to emerge the new champions in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Padilla's 31 points not enough as UPenn drops fifth straight game
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Padilla's 31 points not enough as UPenn drops fifth straight game


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
After going down 12 points at halftime, 44-32, the Quakers fell short of a comeback as they dropped to 4-6 for the seaso...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filipino Formula 1 fans weigh in on Hamilton-Verstappen duel for driver's title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filipino Formula 1 fans weigh in on Hamilton-Verstappen duel for driver's title


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the most thrilling seasons in Formula 1 racing is nearing its conclusion.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret books Valorant Champions playoff berth&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret books Valorant Champions playoff berth 


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Team Secret dispatched Brazil's Team Vikings, 2-0, to secure the last playoffs slot in Group C of the Valorant Champions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with