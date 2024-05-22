MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan flaunted its depth and power with a 95-65 drubbing of Mindoro on Tuesday, grabbing the solo lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season elimination round at the Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite.

All but one of the 13 Knights fielded by head coach and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada scored as the Knights secured their seventh straight win in as many starts with a 93-60 spread late in the fourth quarter.

San Juan, the MPBL Datu Cup champion, overtook the 6-0 slates of Nueva Ecija, Quezon and Binan.

Michael Calisaan paced a balanced San Juan offense with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists; followed by Marwin Taywan with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Top Gun Orlan Wamar and Nikko Panganiban contributed 11 points each for the Knights, who dominated the shaded lane, 59-38, to produce 52 points against 30 for Mindoro, which slipped to 3-6.

Andy Estrella was the lone Tamaraw in twin digits with 11.

Newcomer Abra finally displayed its potential with a 94-68 demolition of Manila SV Batang Sampaloc in the nightcap.

The Weavers started the game with a 14-point cluster and sustained the fire to register their fourth win against five losses.

John Lloyd Clemente sparked Abra's onslaught with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals; while Felipe Chavez, Mark Tallo, Michael Canete and Jeepy Faundo provided additional fuel for the Weavers, who rebounded from a shock 76-80 loss to Mindoro on May 15.

Chavez tallied 12 points, five rebounds and six assists; Tallo notched 11 points, five rebounds and four assists; Canete 10 points, 10 rebounds plus six assists; and Faundo 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Manila Stars fell to 5-4 as only Shawn Umali with 16 points, and Rabeh Al-Hussaini with 14 clicked offensively.

Greg Slaughter was again in Manila's submitted roster but did not splay.

Caloocan trounced Bicolandia, 98-86, in the opener to raise its record to 5-1.

With 13 players scoring at least 2 points, the Batang Kankaloo led by as far as 67-43 before cruising home.

Ronnie Matias powered Caloocan with 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks; followed by Rommel Calahat with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists plus two steals; and Joel Lee Yu with 14 points and four assists.

Jeramer Cabanag also delivered for Caloocan, which controlled the game throughout, with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Bicolandia suffered its ninth straight defeat despite the 17-point outputs of Ralph Deles and Marvin Lee.

The MPBL goes to the Alonte Sports Complex in Binan on Wednesday with Marikina battling South Cotabato at 4 p.m., Quezon City tackling Imus at 6 p.m. and Zamboanga tangling with Paranaque at 8 p.m.