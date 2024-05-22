^

Sports

MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins

Philstar.com
May 22, 2024 | 11:31am
MPBL: San Juan seizes solo lead; Abra, Caloocan post lopsided wins
John Lloyd Clemente sparked Abra's onslaught with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
MPBL

MANILA, Philippines – San Juan flaunted its depth and power with a 95-65 drubbing of Mindoro on Tuesday, grabbing the solo lead in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Season elimination round at the Strike Gym in Bacoor, Cavite.

All but one of the 13 Knights fielded by head coach and Sen. Jinggoy Estrada scored as the Knights secured their seventh straight win in as many starts with a 93-60 spread late in the fourth quarter.

San Juan, the MPBL Datu Cup champion, overtook the 6-0 slates of Nueva Ecija, Quezon and Binan.

Michael Calisaan paced a balanced San Juan offense with 16 points, nine rebounds and three assists; followed by Marwin Taywan with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Top Gun Orlan Wamar and Nikko Panganiban contributed 11 points each for the Knights, who dominated the shaded lane, 59-38, to produce 52 points against 30 for Mindoro, which slipped to 3-6.

Andy Estrella was the lone Tamaraw in twin digits with 11.

Newcomer Abra finally displayed its potential with a 94-68 demolition of Manila SV Batang Sampaloc in the nightcap.

The Weavers started the game with a 14-point cluster and sustained the fire to register their fourth win against five losses.

John Lloyd Clemente sparked Abra's onslaught with 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals; while Felipe Chavez, Mark Tallo, Michael Canete and Jeepy Faundo provided additional fuel for the Weavers, who rebounded from a shock 76-80 loss to Mindoro on May 15.

Chavez tallied 12 points, five rebounds and six assists; Tallo notched 11 points, five rebounds and four assists; Canete 10 points, 10 rebounds plus six assists; and Faundo 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Manila Stars fell to 5-4 as only Shawn Umali with 16 points, and Rabeh Al-Hussaini with 14 clicked offensively.

Greg Slaughter was again in Manila's submitted roster but did not splay.

Caloocan trounced Bicolandia, 98-86, in the opener to raise its record to 5-1.

With 13 players scoring at least 2 points, the Batang Kankaloo led by as far as 67-43 before cruising home.

Ronnie Matias powered Caloocan with 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks; followed by Rommel Calahat with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists plus two steals; and Joel Lee Yu with 14 points and four assists.

Jeramer Cabanag also delivered for Caloocan, which controlled the game throughout, with 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.

Bicolandia suffered its ninth straight defeat despite the 17-point outputs of Ralph Deles and Marvin Lee.

The MPBL goes to the Alonte Sports Complex in Binan on Wednesday with Marikina battling South Cotabato at 4 p.m., Quezon City tackling Imus at 6 p.m. and Zamboanga tangling with Paranaque at 8 p.m.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

Pampanga thwarts Pasay, Batangas nips Quezon City

13 hours ago
Defending champion Pampanga thwarted Pasay while inaugural titlist Batangas escaped past Quezon City Monday in the MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

AVC Cup at RMC unwraps

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Vietnam opens its title defense as it clashes with Hong Kong in the featured match of a heavy four-game bill ushering in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

Tour top guns start chase of Masters crown

13 hours ago
The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters unwraps today with a highly anticipated showdown among the top guns at the spruced-up...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines to put premium on 'fan experience' in AVC Challenge Cup hosting

Philippines to put premium on 'fan experience' in AVC Challenge Cup hosting

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) is prioritizing the fans ahead of the country’s hosting of the...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Masters golf tilt ready for takeoff at Villamor

Philippine Masters golf tilt ready for takeoff at Villamor

1 day ago
The ICTSI Villamor Philippine Masters unwraps Wednesday with a highly anticipated showdown at the spruced-up Villamor Golf...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Celtics edge Pacers in OT to draw first blood in NBA East finals

Celtics edge Pacers in OT to draw first blood in NBA East finals

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics fended off the gritty Indiana Pacers to take Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in overtime, 133-128,...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

ONIC partners with Fnatic; Echo acquired by Team Liquid

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
After AP Bren announced its partnership with Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons, two other Philippine teams have bared similar arrangements...
Sports
fbtw
Calderon Cup junior tennis slated in Isabela

Calderon Cup junior tennis slated in Isabela

2 hours ago
Nearly 200 youngsters from the host city and surrounding towns and municipalities in Region II brace for spirited battle for...
Sports
fbtw
Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell

Nadal ready for emotional French Open farewell

2 hours ago
Rafael Nadal will bring down the curtain on his 19-year French Open career with the likelihood of adding to his 14 titles...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with