




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Analysis: Singapore uses height advantage to blank Myanmar in Suzuki Cup opener
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 6, 2021 | 10:11am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Analysis: Singapore uses height advantage to blank Myanmar in Suzuki Cup opener
Singapore striker Ikhsan Fandi rises above the competition to score his second goal in leading Singapore to a 3-0 win over Myanmar at the start of the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup.
AFF Suzuki Cup
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – A devastating show of might in a 12-minute stretch propelled hosts Singapore to a rousing start in the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup with a 3-0 win over Myanmar.



Defender Safuwan Bahrudin opened the scoring with a towering header in the 34th minute off a corner while striker Ikhsan Fandi blasted a shot from the right side just inside the box in the 39th minute, and then headed in another — also from a set piece — in the first half injury time for all the scoring the match needed.



While Singapore showed intent in the first few minutes preferring to play off the middle, Myanmar swarmed all over the hosts to dispossess them and launch their own sorties against veteran Lions keeper Hassan Sunny.



It looked like Myanmar would score first as they were able to get their cross in from the right flank. But here is where it became evident they were in trouble — they did not win the aerial battle and not much of the first balls. 



In the first goal by Baharudin, Myanmar’s center back Zaw Ye Tun was more than a second late in covering the former. Furthermore, Zaw is what — 5-foot-5? Bahrudin is almost six feet tall.



What was wrong in that first goal? It was Myanmar’s alignment on defense. 



Four Lions players were left unmarked, affording them more than a second to react to the ball. All Ikhsan Fandi needed to do was place it right.



The second goal that was scored by Ikhsan, all the Lions’ striker needed to do was beat Shakir Hamzah 1v1 and he was in a good position to fire in the opposite side. It was a very good goal, more so since Lions midfielder Faris Ramli nearly made a mess of things by drifting in the same area as Fandi. That meant Ramli’s defender was closing the gap too. It was a very good strike by Ikhsan. 



His second goal was similar to Baharudin’s. This was off a set piece from some 28 yards out. Myanmar mid-fielder Maung Lwin was able to cover Fandi.



Lin is a bit taller than Zaw at 5’8” but the three-inch advantage and timing on Fandi’s part won the day. And Burmese left back Kyaw Win Moe was more than an arms’ length away to contest Fandi.



I thought that even before Singapore began their rampage, I didn’t like Myanmar’s spacing. On defense, you would see five players covering an area and the Lions would flip the ball in the air to beat that.



Even the disallowed goal saw Lions centerback Irfan Fandi (Ikhsan’s brother) won the cross that led to what could have been a hat trick by Ikhsan were it not for an offside call.



Even on offense, Myanmar was able to race down either side of the flanks but not able to get enough bodies inside the box. Had they scored early, it could have possibly been a different story.



Myanmar has good ideas. Especially coming from their midfielders. They just need to pull it off and be faster in their decision-making. 



As it is, the hosts began their 2021 Suzuki Cup campaign on a high note. 



The tournament can be watched by Filipino fans on Premier Football on Skycable and Cignal as well as the Tap Go application.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FOOTBALL
                                                      SUZUKI CUP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Reward for Casimero is Inoue
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Reward for Casimero is Inoue


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said yesterday if WBO bantamweight champion JohnRiel Casimero retains his crown against England’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto's 36ers fall prey to Hawks, drop to 0-2


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
Still without Filipino reinforcement Kai Sotto due to his knee soreness, the 36ers couldn't get it done in their home opener...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Paras, Niigata continue slide as Thirdy Ravena serves suspension


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Happinets led the hapless Niigata by as much as 22 points.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 De Jesus, Duke stun No. 9 Iowa to remain undefeated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De Jesus, Duke stun No. 9 Iowa to remain undefeated


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Going against Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes, the Blue Devils stood their ground and held the advantage for most of the 40-minute...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boxing Olympic medalists receive Tagaytay property
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boxing Olympic medalists receive Tagaytay property


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics medalists Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial are not discounting the possibility of taking another...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Analysis: Singapore uses height advantage to blank Myanmar in Suzuki Cup opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Analysis: Singapore uses height advantage to blank Myanmar in Suzuki Cup opener


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 25 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A devastating show of might in a 12-minute stretch propelled hosts Singapore to a rousing start in the 2021 AFF Suzuki Cup...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton wins Saudi thriller, goes level with Verstappen for title decider
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton wins Saudi thriller, goes level with Verstappen for title decider


                              

                                 35 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Lewis Hamilton kept his hopes of an eighth world championship title alive with a thrilling victory in a dramatic and at times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Team Secret dominates Japan to stay alive in Valorant Champions
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Team Secret dominates Japan to stay alive in Valorant Champions


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Team Secret is one match away from securing a playoff spot in Valorant Champions, avoiding elimination after dominating Japan's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao launches esports squad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao launches esports squad


                              

                                                                  By Delon Porcalla |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxing icon, Sen. Manny Pacquiao broke new ground over the weekend by launching his own esports team in the country, anticipating...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Calado hopes to crack national team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Calado hopes to crack national team


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Making it to the national team is the next goal for volleyball’s rising star Mark Frederick Calado.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with