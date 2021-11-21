Team Secret exits Horizon Cup semis, pockets P3M

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine bet Team Secret ended their bid in Horizon Cup as a semifinalist after losing to China's Da Kun Gaming, 1-3, on Saturday.

Though falling short of the first-ever international championship in League of Legends Wild Rift, Team Secret had more than a satisfactory run, which also made them richer by $60,000 (approximately P3 million).

They ended up second in their group after winning all but one of their matches prior to the knockout stage.

They lost their opener to another Chinese team ThunderTalk Gaming, 1-2, but subsequently won their three remaining match-ups.

Team Secret overpowered eBRO Gaming, Team Queso, and Sengoku Gaming in three 2-0 wins to finish the group stage with a 3-1 record.

In the quarterfinals, Team Secret faced a familiar foe in Vietnam's SBTC Esports.

They bested the Vietnam squad, 3-0, to avenge their finals defeat during the Southeast Asian championships and enter the next round.

Team Secret's four-match win streak was halted by DKG, though, and the Filipinos' campaign.

Unlike most esports tournaments, the Horizon Cup did not employ an upper and lower bracket format, and teams are faced with win-or-go-home matches in the knockout rounds.