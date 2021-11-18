




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Lim loses to Dutch foe, misses podium in World Karate Championships
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 4:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Lim loses to Dutch foe, misses podium in World Karate Championships
Jamie Lim
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA Philippines – The Philippines’ Jamie Lim succumbed to the Netherlands’ Lynn Snell via Senshu on Thursday and missed out on a podium finish in the World Karate Championships at the Hamdan Arena in Dubai.



The 24-year-old Lim fought Lynn to a 1-1 tie in regulation but the latter was given the win after scoring the first point to advance to the bronze medal round of the repechage bracket in the women’s -61-kilogram division.



It was a heartbreaking result for the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, who was hoping to bring home a medal in her World Championship debut.



Lim, whose trip was bankrolled by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), however, will go home with precious experience on her resume as she beat some of the world’s best karatekas in her class including Olympians.



She pulled the rug from under Russian Alana Kochieva, French Laura Sivert and Japanese Sarara Shimada before falling to reigning World Premier League champion Anita Serogina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals Wednesday.



Serogina eventually made the finals that allowed Lim to advance to the repechage group for a chance at a bronze.



But fate had a different script.



Fil-Jap Junna Tsukii, another SEA Games gold medal winner, won her first match over Sara Radicevska of Macedonia via majority division but was shown the door by Bakhriniso Babaeva of Uzbekistan in a heartbreaking 3-2 setback.



It will now be up to John Enrico Vasquez and Sarah Pangilinan to carry the fight as the two were competing in the male and female individual kata events at press time.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      JAMIE LIM
                                                      KARATE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA star Alex Cabagnot now MPBL team owner


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Per Cabagnot, he currently holds the stake for the Bacolod-based squad in the league.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JVee Casio ready for new PBA chapter with Blackwater Bossing


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than a decade in the league, the 35-year-old is presented with a new hurdle: lifting a team out of the cellar.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Matt Aquino enjoying Japan basketball team training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Matt Aquino enjoying Japan basketball team training


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
When Matthew Aquino arrived at the Ajinomoto National Training Center in the Kita ward of Tokyo last Tuesday to join the national...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan B. League president embraces 'Filipino invasion'


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
B. League president Shinji Shimada took some time off from his busy schedule to talk to Philstar.com about the ongoing 2021-22...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marlou Aquino ecstatic for son Matt's stint with Japan basketball team


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The father is keenly following his son’s new adventures in the Land of the Rising Sun.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jhanlo Sangiao excited to make dream debut in ONE Championship
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jhanlo Sangiao excited to make dream debut in ONE Championship


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Set to face Paulus Lumihi in the tape-delayed event ONE: Winter Warriors II, the 19-year-old fighter out of Team Lakay can't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Davao Occidental, San Juan forge semis duel in FilBasket cagefest
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Davao Occidental, San Juan forge semis duel in FilBasket cagefest


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Davao Occidental-Cocolife and San Juan-Go for Gold turned back their respective foes Wednesday to set up a semifinal showdown...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Giannis scores season-high 47 points as Bucks nip Lakers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Giannis scores season-high 47 points as Bucks nip Lakers


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Without LeBron James for the eighth straight game, the Lakers couldn't get back to the win column as their seesaw start to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Korea's Kang Kyung-ho looks to get UFC career back on track
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Korea's Kang Kyung-ho looks to get UFC career back on track


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
For 34-year-old Korean mixed martial artist Kang Kyung-ho, it’s about getting everything all right in terms of tim...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No rust for gym nut Belingon as bout vs Korean contender looms


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Belingon stressed that he has been doing nothing but training and conditioning since his loss to John Lineker back in October...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with