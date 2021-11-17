Choco Mucho signs Nunag, Ferrer

MANILA, Philippines – Choco Mucho has tapped Cherry Nunag to fill the need of a middle blocker in the absence of middle blocker Maddie Madayag in time for the Premier Volleyball League’s second pro season in February next year.

Apart from plugging the holes left by Madayag, who tore her left ACL (anterior cruciate ligament), Nunag, who last played for the Perlas Spikers in Bacrra, Ilocos Norte last August, should provide championship experience being a member of the Petro Gazz that won a 2019 PVL crown.

Nunag is also a recipient of the 2019 PVL second best middle blocker.

The Flying Titans have also secured the commitment of a talented outside hitter who also won a PVL title to help fill the Madayag vacuum.

Choco Mucho has also recently recruited former three-time UAAP best setter awardee Jem Ferrer to strengthen its already stacked roster that included Deanna Wong, Bea de Leon, Kat Tolentino, Denden Lazaro-Revilla and Ponggay Gaston.

Choco Mucho coach Oliver Almadro is happy with his new players.

“Choco Mucho is happy with their additions. The added veterans in the team will really help us to be more mature in future games especially in tight situations,” said Almadro.

Almadro cited the recruitment of Ferrer would be good for his fast-rising setter in Wong.

“Jem Ferrer being a multi-awarded setter and an older sister to most of my players can help us in terms of leadership. Malaking bagay din na tandem sila ni Deanna (It was also a big thing that he will tandem with Deanna), and I’m sure Deanna will learn a lot from Jem,” he said.