PBA 3x3 all set for inaugural

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial (2nd from right) joins (from left) SBP national program head for 3x3 Ronnie Magsanoc, tournament director Joey Guanio, SBP deputy executive director Butch Antonio, PBA 3x3 chairman and Alaska governor Richard Bachmann and PBA deputy commissioner Eric Castro at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — Shortly after disputing the PBA Philippine Cup, champion TNT and runner-up Magnolia are headed toward an early collision course in the pro league’s inaugural 3x3 competitions.



The Tropang Giga and Magnolia, which is carrying the Purefoods TJ Titans banner in the stand-alone three-a-side hoopest, found themselves in Pool A after yesterday’s draw at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.



The TNT crew of Jeremiah Gray, Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores and Samboy de Leon and the Purefoods bunch of Paolo Javelona, Jed Mendoza, Val Acuna and Joseph Eriobu were drawn in the same group as Limitless App (Phoenix) and guest teams Zamboanga Valientes and Platinum Karaoke.



Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma 3x3, Meralco Bolts 3x3 and Sista Super Sealers (Rain or Shine) were bracketed in Pool B while the Cavitex Braves (NLEX), guest team Pioneer Pro Tibay, NorthPort and San Miguel Beer were grouped in Pool C.



Action is set to fire off on Saturday in the same Pasig venue.



PBA 3x3 will feature comebacking veterans like Larry Fonacier of Cavitex and Mac Cardona of Zamboanga, fancied Fil-Ams like Gray of TNT and Brandon Rosser of Limitless, and other young guns raring to prove their worth in the league.



Though the majority are still getting their feet wet in the fast-paced half-court game, the PBA 3x3 “pioneers” vowed to give it their all.



“Alam naman natin na ang mentality at puso ng Pinoy pag naglalaro ng basketball ay sobrang competitive, like pag nakakakita ka sa streets, nakikipagpatayan para manalo. So, we expect na magiging competitive itong PBA 3x3,” said SMB’s James Mangahas.



“We’ll just play as hard as we can. At the same time, we’ll make sure na i-enjoy rin namin yung games,” said NorthPort’s LA Revilla.



The PBA 3x3 launch and draw was attended by 3x3 chairman Dicky Bachmann, commissioner Willie Marcial, tournament director Joey Guanio and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas executives Butch Antonio and Ronnie Magsanoc.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

