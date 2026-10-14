Vergara, Ching claim Lacoste pickleball honors

MANILA, Philippines — Ricson Vergara and Derrick Ching emerged as winners of the Lacoste Fun Pickleball Games, which brought together media representatives, influencers and guests for a day of friendly competition at Pickleball Junction in Kapitolyo, Pasig City.

Gavriyella Adoptante and Mariel Enguito finished as runners-up in the event, held recently to mark the launch of Lacoste Watches’ Fall 2026 collection.

The activities opened with a morning clinic introducing participants to pickleball before they put their newly learned skills to the test in friendly matches.

Philippine Pickleball Federation President Shery Cu joined the action and addressed participants ahead of the afternoon games, discussing the sport and its growing community in the country.

The gathering paired Lacoste’s sporting heritage with an opportunity for guests to learn and play pickleball while exploring the brand’s latest watch designs.

Sports broadcaster Rizza Diaz hosted the afternoon program, which began with remarks from Judith Staples, marketing head of Lucerne Fashion Brands.

Lacoste Watches Philippines brand manager Cathy Porlaje then presented the Fall 2026 collection, highlighting the latest additions to the LC33 range.

Drawing inspiration from the bold character of Lacoste’s crocodile emblem, the collection introduces metallic case finishes, mixed-material details and new color combinations.

The LC33 features a 45-millimeter stainless steel case paired with a TR90 bezel, crown and pushers. Its analog-digital display is complemented by an integrated silicone strap bearing the brand’s signature Petit Pique texture, with water resistance rated at 10 ATM.

Between matches, participants visited the watch display for a closer look at the collection’s finishes and design details.

The event combined a product launch with hands-on sporting activities, giving guests a chance to discover the new watches while sharing a day of play on the pickleball court. (Contributed story)