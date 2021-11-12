




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Hidilyn's heir banners Philippine weightlifters in world championships in Uzbekistan
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 12, 2021 | 3:06pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Hidilyn's heir banners Philippine weightlifters in world championships in Uzbekistan
The 17-year-old Tagbiliran, Bohol native has shown flashes of Hidilyn Diaz’s brilliance after she scooped up two gold medals and a silver in last April’s Asian Championship also in Tashkent.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Teenage sensation Vanessa Sarno will go all out to show she’s the heir apparent to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz as the former spearheads a crack Philippine team battling in the World Weightlifting Championships set December 7-17 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



The 17-year-old Tagbiliran, Bohol native has shown flashes of Diaz’s brilliance after she scooped up two gold medals and a silver in last April’s Asian Championship also in Tashkent.



Sarno is expected to carry the fight for the country after Diaz, who delivered a breakthrough Olympic mint in Tokyo, begged off from joining due to lack of preparation.



Sarno though will not be the only promising lifter in the 11-strong Tashkent-bound national team, which is being supported by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), as Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon are also seeing action.



Sarno and Macrohon will both compete in 71-kilogram division while Ando in the 59kg class.



Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) president Monico Puentevella said the Tashkent tilt would serve as one of the many qualifying tournaments to the 2024 Paris Games.



“This is the new, hungry and future weightlifting stars of the country,” said Puentevella. “After Hidilyn, we now move on for Paris 2024 and inspired, we prepared for this long time ago.



“This is the first of the qualifiers, let’s support our lifters,” he added.



Completing the squad are Mary Flor Diaz (45kg), Eileen Rose Perez (49kg), Margaret Colonia (64kg), Fernando Agad (55kg), John Febuar Ceniza (61kg), Dave Lloyd Pacaldo (67kg) and John Dexter Tabique (96kg) with Robert Colonia, Richard Agosto and Christopher Bureros as coaches.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      VANESSA SARNO
                                                      WEIGHTLIFTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vic Manuel ready for whatever role with stacked San Miguel roster


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Changing teams twice in less than a week during the short offseason before the Governor's Cup, the 34-year-old aims to make...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic gold medalist gymnast Lee says she was pepper sprayed in US racist attack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic gold medalist gymnast Lee says she was pepper sprayed in US racist attack


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
American Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Sunisa Lee said in an interview with media outlet PopSugar that she was recently...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 adidas collaborates with another Filipino artist for Ultraboost DNA City pack
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
adidas collaborates with another Filipino artist for Ultraboost DNA City pack


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following the success of Filipino-designed adidas Originals Quiccs Forum, the brand joins hands with a new Filipino artist:...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wiggins wheeling, winning
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wiggins wheeling, winning


                              

                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Andrew Wiggins scorched his old team for a season-high 35 points Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors overcame a career-best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jalen Green outscores top pick Cunningham but Rockets fall to Pistons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jalen Green outscores top pick Cunningham but Rockets fall to Pistons


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Green led the Houston Rockets with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists, while Cunningham finished with 20 points, four...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Clippers rally to douse Heat; Pacers beat Jazz in testy NBA clash
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clippers rally to douse Heat; Pacers beat Jazz in testy NBA clash


                              

                                 32 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Los Angeles Clippers stretched their NBA winning streak to six games Thursday (Friday, Manila time), rallying from an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Cade Cunningham dismisses Jalen Green's trash talk: 'It was all for the cameras'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Cade Cunningham dismisses Jalen Green's trash talk: 'It was all for the cameras'


                              

                                                                  By Alder Almo |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
It's a rivalry that has been building up since the NBA Draft Day.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hard-hitting Golovkin returns with unification bout in Japan
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hard-hitting Golovkin returns with unification bout in Japan


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Gennady Golovkin will return to the boxing ring for the first time in a year when the hard-hitting Kazakh star takes on Ryota...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Half-court game winner gives Fil-Am coach Magpayo, UC Riverside first win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Half-court game winner gives Fil-Am coach Magpayo, UC Riverside first win


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Highlanders are now 1-1 after losing their opener against San Diego State on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), 66-53...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Best of PUBG Mobile, Dota2 collide in Mineski Masters&rsquo; &lsquo;Battle of the Ages&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Best of PUBG Mobile, Dota2 collide in Mineski Masters’ ‘Battle of the Ages’


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Dubbed "Battle of the Ages: Forging New Realms", the tournament aimed to give fans a different online experience even amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with