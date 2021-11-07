




































































 




   







   















Parks' Nagoya gets back at Gunma; Kiefer, Shiga fall flat vs Jets
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 7, 2021 | 4:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are back in the win column in the Japanese B. League
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins are back to their winning ways after drubbing the Gunma Crane Thunders, 100-90, at the Ota City Sports Park Citizen Gymnasium on Sunday.



Save for the first quarter, the Diamond Dolphins were in control of the game.





A 7-0 run to begin the second salvo created distance between Nagoya and Gunma that the Crane Thunders would not be able to close for the rest of the game.



Parks was efficient with a 5-of-9 shooting clip to finish with 12 points in 16 minutes of action.



The Filipino import also had five rebounds and two assists. He was a game-high +23 in efficiency.



Nagoya thus improved to 6-5 in the standings.



Meanwhile, Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars could still not get over the hump of the Chiba Jets, 89-83.



Now 0-12 in their games against the Jets, the Lakestars lost steam in the fourth quarter after going neck-and-neck in the first three quarters.



Kiefer topscored for Shiga in the loss with 27 points off of the bench. He hit four three pointers in the losing effort.



Kiefer's younger brother Thirdy also suffered a loss Sunday as his San-En NeoPhoenix was swept by the Sunrockers Shibuya, 91-80.



After climbing out of a 14-point deficit, San-En fell short of the comeback with Thirdy struggling with foul trouble and his offense.



The younger Ravena did not convert on a field goal until early in the fourth quarter.



Thirdy finished with 13 points in just 17 minutes of action as a starter for San-En.



Elsewhere, Kemark Carino went scoreless in eight minutes of action for the Aomori Wat's in their 100-76 loss against the Koshigaya Alphas in Division 2.



Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots scored their second win of the season at the expense of Osaka Evessa, 81-72.



However, Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano did not play in the game.



Matt Aquino also did not see action for the Shinshu Brave Warriors.



They fell to the Akita Northern Happinets, 79-75.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
