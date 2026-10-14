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Sports

Tigers stop Tamaraws’ streak

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
October 14, 2026 | 5:21pm
Tigers stop Tamarawsâ€™ streak
UST's Mark Llemit (14)
(UAAP Media Bureau)

MANILA, Philippines — Back on track. 

The University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers arrested their two-game losing streak, clawing Far Eastern University, 81-69, in their UAAP Season 89 men’s basketball clash Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

UST trailed by 15 in the first half, led by 10 in the third quarter, and squandered it but put up timely shots late to grab the win.

Mark Llemit growled for the Tigers with 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block. Collins Akowe and rookie guard Andrew Chio had 14 markers apiece, with the former hauling down 19 rebounds, dishing out four assists and a steal, and the latter sinking three 3-pointers. Amiel Acido produced 12 points off the bench. 

With NBA legend Dwyane Wade watching on the sidelines, the Tigers struggled mightily in the first half as they shot 20% from  the field.

But a 29-9 third quarter turned things around for UST, as it led by seven, 57-50, heading into the fourth.

In the final frame, FEU erased a 50-59 deficit and took a 60-59 lead after a 10-0 run capped by a Luke Felipe triple. 

The two teams then traded buckets, and a Mo Konateh surprise triple tied things up at 69-all with 2:36 left. 

UST then found a higher gear late, with Acido, Akowe and Llemit teaming up to finish the ballgame with a 12-0 run, which included a slam late by Akowe to set the final score.

Landyn Jumawan added eight points for the Espana-based squad.

Konateh had 18 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal. Jorick Bautista added 14 points while Mongcopa had 12, all in the first half. 

UST rose to 3-3 in the standings, while FEU saw its four-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 4-2.

BASKETBALL

FEU TAMARAWS

UAAP

UST GROWLING TIGERS
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