Kai Sotto, 36ers preseason schedule known

Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers will begin preseason action on November 14

MANILA, Philippines — The full schedule for the NBL Blitz, the Australian National Basketball League's annual preseason tournament, has dropped.

Kai Sotto's Adelaide 36ers will play on opening night of the Blitz, taking on the Cairns Taipans in MyState Bank Arena in Tasmania on November 14.

They are then expected to play four games more until November 28.

The Perth Wildcats are second in Sotto and the 36ers' schedule on November 16.

They then face the Tasmania Jackjumpers and the Perth Wildcats anew on November 21 and November 26, respectively.

The 36ers then culminate their preseason campaign against the Brisbane Bullets on the 28th.

Sotto and the 36ers will aim to have momentum as the NBL season looms in December by winning the NBL Blitz and take home the Loggins-Bruton Cup.

Games will have points on the line to decide who wins the trophy, with three points awarded to the winner of each match up and an additional point awarded to each side that wins each quarter of the game.

Adelaide's second game against the Wildcats will not count in the scoring system for the Blitz.

All games will be streamed for free on Kayo Sports.

The NBL Blitz will be a treat for Sotto's supporters who are raring to see the 7'2" phenom in action.

Sotto's professional debut was stalled after the NBL 2021-22 season was pushed back to December due to the pandemic.

Regular season action begins for the 36ers on December 3 when they face the Jackjumpers.