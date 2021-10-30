ONE Esports forges partnerships ahead of MLBB Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — Though the Mobile Legends fanbase is excited for the M3 World Championships, another event is just around the corner.

Announced earlier this year was the return of the Mobile Legends Professional League Invitational (MPLI).

Similar to its first run in 2020, the 2021 MPLI will be pit 20 teams, six of them representing the Philippines, from five different countries for a prize pool of US$100,000.

Recently crowned MPL PH Champions Blacklist International and runners-up ONIC PH will represent the country.

They are joined by the country's other top teams Nexplay EVOS, RSG, ECHO and MSC champions Smart Omega.

For a bigger MPLI, One Esports has partnered with different brands namely insurance company FWD, travel program Marriott Bonvoy, and fast food chain McDonald’s Philippines.

The Philippine teams will go against eight teams from Indonesia, three from Malaysia, two from Singapore and one team representing Cambodia.

“I am excited to unveil ONE Esports’ latest strategic partnerships with FWD, Marriott Bonvoy, and McDonald’s Philippines. These partnerships will grow the esports ecosystem, and they reaffirm ONE Esports’ commitment to scale esports globally with the world’s best brands. We are thrilled to have these partners join us in our mission to share and celebrate the stories of esports heroes who ignite the world with strength, hope, dreams, and inspiration," said Carlos Alimurung, CEO, ONE Esports in a released press statement.

The first round bracket for the MPLI will be determined on October 31, with the entire week of match-ups culminating in a Grand Final match scheduled on November 7, 2021.

All matches will be broadcasted live via ONE Esports’ official platforms.