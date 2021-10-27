




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Bustamante ends bid for Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 27, 2021 | 9:55am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bustamante ends bid for Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship
Bianca Bustamante at the FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars Shootout in France
FIA  /  CBR Media
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Filipino racing ace Bianca Bustamante has ended her chase for a spot in the prestigious Ferrari Driver Academy after struggling in the FIA Girls on Track-Rising Stars Shootout in France over the weekend.



Going head-to-head against 14 of the best young female racing talents in the world, the 16-year-old did not advance to the next stage set in Italy as she failed to deliver a strong performance — owing to nearly two years of no on-track competition.





She also needed to adjust to a new type of race engine and a soft tyre compound, which prevented her from getting comfortable in the Praga kart.



However, Bustamante isn't going home empty-handed as she was able to pick up lessons from the experience.



Apart from being able to race at the historic Paul Ricard Circuit, she had the opportunity to attend workshops prepared by internationally renowned driver performance center, 321 Perform.



Bustamante remained grateful for the experience and the lessons she was able to get to further her young racing career.



"Naturally, I am very disappointed for not achieving ultimate success but I am forever grateful to the FIA for the opportunity to participate in this shootout. There are so many positives and learnings that I will take with me as I continue my racing career," she said.



"I learned how to optimize my driving and of course how to adapt to the given condition. But seeing everything that happened, I’ll focus the most on gaining more experience and physical training," she added.



Adding to what she gained in terms of her racing, the Filipina teen also used the FIA Women in Motorsport's initiative to create connections with her fellow young drivers.







Bianca Bustamante joined her fellow young drivers in France to compete for a slot in the Ferrari Driver Academy

FIA









"What I will treasure the most are the friendships I’ve made during my time here. My fellow racing girls are talented, fast and all deserving of motorsport success, so I wish them the very best," she said.



"The road to F1 is long and I am very confident that I will see them again in the near future — and hopefully compete alongside them," she added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      RACING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo eyes Olympic gold in Paris 2024
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo eyes Olympic gold in Paris 2024


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fresh from his World Championship feats, Filipino ace gymnast Caloy Yulo is now targeting an Olympic gold medal and a spot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Treat Mikey like import
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
TNT rookie Mikey Williams is playing like an import in the PBA Philippine Cup finals against Magnolia and that’s how he should be treated defensively.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ray Parks, Thirdy Ravena collide in B. League


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ray Parks Jr. tests the mettle of Thirdy this time as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins visit the San-en NeoPhoenix in another All-Filipino...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P750,000 prize awaits Yulo for two-medal win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P750,000 prize awaits Yulo for two-medal win


                              

                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Expect a gold rush for the Philippines in men’s artistic gymnastics next year as world champion Caloy Yulo trains his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aussie coach tapped to call shots for Philippine women's football team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aussie coach tapped to call shots for Philippine women's football team


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) has named former Australia mentor Alen Stajcic as the new head coach of the women’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Fully redeemed&rsquo; Yulo banishes ghost of Tokyo past
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Fully redeemed’ Yulo banishes ghost of Tokyo past


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 27 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Though failing to defend his title in floor exercise, Yulo became world champion anew in vault and sweetened it with a silver...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win US Grand Prix thriller
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen holds off Hamilton to win US Grand Prix thriller


                              

                                 52 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Max Verstappen held off a charging Lewis Hamilton to win the United States Grand Prix on Sunday and extend his Formula One...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Negros tests Philippine Paralympics Team in PCAP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Negros tests Philippine Paralympics Team in PCAP


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine Paralympic Team now looks to see if they can top the Southern Division where they are bracketed in this Professional...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am Gabi Bade cops Player of the Week award in Cyprus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Apart from the weekly accolade, Bade might be in the running for more individual awards in the tournament as she's among the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT eyes fightback, 3-1 lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT eyes fightback, 3-1 lead


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Top seed TNT hasn’t lost back-to-back games throughout the 46th PBA Philippine Cup tournament.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with