'Home Base': Filipina racer chases Ferrari Driver Academy scholarship

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino driving in Formula One (F1) may come sooner than most Philippine racing fans think.

Just ask 16-year-old racing star Bianca Bustamante, who is set to compete for a slot in the Ferrari Driver Academy, which has produced the likes of F1 Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll.

Weeks before she races in France in the FIA Girls on Track Rising Stars shootout, Bustamante checks in with Philstar: Home Base to share her preparations, her journey through racing, and who she believes will take home the championship in F1.

Listen to the episode on Spotify here.