Gilas cadet gunner heading to Taiwan league

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas cadet Jordan Heading is headed to Taiwan to play for the Taichung Suns in the T1 League.

The Suns announced the signing of Heading Thursday, making him the third Filipino player in Taiwan’s new league after Jason Brickman (Kaohsiung Poseidon Aquas) and Caelan Tiongson (Taoyuan Leopards).

This will be a homecoming for Heading, who studied in Morrison High School in Taichung before attending California Baptist University in the United States.

The Filipino-Australian ace was selected first overall by Terrafirma in the special Gilas class of the PBA Rookie Draft earlier this year.

Heading, who also played for Alab Pilipinas, debuted for Gilas with 6.5 points and 1.5 assists in the last window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers held in Clark, Pampanga.

He also played in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia, registering 14.5 markers and 3.0 assists.