Dwight Ramos joins Japan B. League team in practice after quarantine
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
October 14, 2021 | 3:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Dwight Ramos joins Japan B. League team in practice after quarantine
MANILA, Philippines – Dwight Ramos has joined Toyama’s training camp after clearing his mandatory quarantine, paving the way for his anticipated Japan B. League debut against compatriot Ray Parks Jr. of Nagoya this weekend.



“I'm finally out of quarantine. I'm really excited for the game this weekend and hopefully, everybody can come out to see and support us,” said Ramos, who is among the last Filipino imports to arrive in Japan late last month.



Ramos has undergone mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival and missed the Grouses’ first four games against the Shinshu Brave Warriors and Alvark Tokyo.



Toyama lost all those four matches for a flat start at the bottom place of the B. League so far, making it a perfect timing to get a lift from the Gilas Pilipinas ace.



Ramos, who was supposed to play for Ateneo in the UAAP, made his mark with Gilas in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers with averages of 13.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists before going pro in Japan.



The 6-foot-5 Ramos will be the sixth Pinoy import in B. League’s active status after Thirdy (San-en) and Kiefer Ravena (Shiga), Kobe Paras (Niigata), Juan Gomez de Liaño (Tokyo Z) and Parks (Nagoya).



He will meet Parks, who had limited action in his debut last week due to a muscle strain injury, in back-to-back home games at the Toyama City Gym this Saturday and Sunday.



Javi Gomez de Liaño (Ibaraki) and Kemark Cariño (Aomori) are the two other local players in Japan yet to see action pending completion of their own quarantine periods.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

