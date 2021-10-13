Leylah Fernandez gets boot at Indian Wells
October 13, 2021 | 2:07pm
MANILA, Philippines – Canada’s Leylah Fernandez fell short to Shelby Rogers of the United States, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, to crash out of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).
The 19-year-old Fernandez entered the tournament’s Round of 16 after defeating ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.
She shot to fame after her runner-up finish in the 2021 US Open where she pulled off a series of upsets over big names such as Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.
