Leylah Fernandez gets boot at Indian Wells

Leylah Fernandez of Canada hits a backhand return to Shelby Rogers of the US during their Round of 16 match at ATP-WTA Indian Wells tennis tournament on October 12, 2021 in Indian Wells, California.

MANILA, Philippines – Canada’s Leylah Fernandez fell short to Shelby Rogers of the United States, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, to crash out of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The 19-year-old Fernandez entered the tournament’s Round of 16 after defeating ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia.

She shot to fame after her runner-up finish in the 2021 US Open where she pulled off a series of upsets over big names such as Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber.