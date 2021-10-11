Fernandez stuns 9th-seeded Pavlyuchenkova at Indian Wells
MANILA, Philippines – Canada’s Leylah Fernandez resumed her upset-seeking ways, stunning ninth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, to advance in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).
The 19-year-old Fernandez, the runner-up at the 2021 US Open who shot to fame after a series of victories against higher-seeded foes, thus entered the tournament’s Round of 16.
