








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Pacquiao done with boxing? Not yet, says right-hand man
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 21, 2021 | 9:38am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Pacquiao done with boxing? Not yet, says right-hand man
This file photo taken on January 24, 2019 shows Philippine boxing icon Manny Pacquiao during a press conference shortly after arriving at the international airport in Manila, days after defeating US boxer Adrien Broner in Las Vegas. Philippine boxer-turned-politician Manny Pacquiao declared on September 19, 2021 he will run for president in 2022, ending months of speculation about whether the legendary fighter would seek the country's top job.
Ted Aljibe / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao’s top associate insisted that the Filipino icon is not yet finished with his boxing career despite mentioning about it in an interview that had been making the rounds on the internet.



Sean Gibbons, president of Pacquiao’s MP Promotions, told ESPN.com’s Mike Coppinger that Pacquiao will make a formal announcement on his boxing career “in the coming weeks”.





"In the coming weeks, the senator will decide how he's going to finish his professional boxing career," Gibbons said. "After the fight and recently, he's discussed retiring [or] maybe one more [fight]. He's just talking out loud about different situations.



Local and international media outlets picked up part of Pacquiao’s interview with TV host and actress Toni Gonzaga that had been posted in the latter’s “Toni Gonzaga Studio” YouTube channel, wherein the incumbent senator — now a presidential aspirant — had been asked what will happen to his boxing career if he gets elected as president.



“Kung sakaling manalo po kayo bilang presidente ng Pilipinas, paano po yung boxing career niyo? Magbo-boxing pa rin po ba kayo? (If you win as president of the Philippines, what will happen to your boxing career. Will you still box?),” Gonzaga asked Pacquiao.



To which Pacquiao replied: “Boxing career ko? Tapos na 'yung boxing career ko. (My boxing career? It’s over).”



“Tapos na. Kasi matagal na din ako sa pagboboxing. 'Yung pamilya ko laging sinasabi ‘tama na’. Nagtuloy-tuloy lang ako kasi passionate ako sa sport na ito. (It’s done. Because I’ve been in boxing for a long time. My family has always been convincing me to retire. I just continued because I’m very passionate about this sport),” Pacquiao added.



“Magsu-support na lang ako ng mga boxingero para magkaroon tayo ng champion ulit. (I will just support Filipino boxer so we will have another champion),” he continued.



It was not clear, however, whether Pacquiao understood the condition included in Gonzaga’s question and whether he meant that he was done with boxing for good or only if he wins next year's presidential elections.



Gonzaga failed to follow up on the question and better clarify it, especially given the fact that there have been reports that Pacquiao plans to fight once more following his loss to Yordenis Ugas last month.



Pacquiao absorbed a unanimous decision loss to Ugas in at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last August 21 (August 22, Manila), a bout that saw him succumbing to cramps and failing to throw significant punches in angles like he used to — an indication that Father Time has finally caught up with the 42-year-old boxing legend. 



But David Sisson, Pacquiao’s personal aide, earlier told Philstar.com that his boss is looking at fighting one more time either in December or January next year.



Pacquiao recently announced he is running for president as standard-bearer of his faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party, whose other faction is fielding Sen. Bong Go as president and incumbent chief executive Rodrigo Duterte as vice president. Go, however, has declined his faction’s nomination.



Gibbons, for his part, said that if and when Pacquiao announces his retirement, it will be made official through the eight-division world champion’s social media channels.



"Until you see it officially come out on his Twitter or Instagram, he isn't retired. Once you see it on a platform like that, it's official. Anything else is just talk about what his thoughts are in the moment. It's coming from him, but it's hearsay," Gibbons told Coppinger.



Philstar.com contacted Gibbons for an official statement but has not received a reply as of posting time.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2022 POLLS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      MANNY PACQUIAO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vanguardia starts from scratch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vanguardia starts from scratch


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly-designated Blackwater head coach Ariel Vanguardia isn’t shirking from the daunting task of taking over a PBA team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Federer: Worst is behind me
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Federer: Worst is behind me


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Roger Federer said his injury comeback was not yet in sight but insisted he was over the worst as the 40-year-old tennis great...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Mad scramble for quarterfinal slots
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Embattled champion Ginebra and the rest of the teams chasing quarterfinal slots are bracing for an all-out war as they make the final push for the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas considers playing in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas considers playing in PBA


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
SBP president Al Panlilio said yesterday it’s “always a serious consideration” for Gilas to play as a contending...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canlas says cooperation critical in PBA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canlas says cooperation critical in PBA


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Orthopedic surgeon, PBA medical consultant and FIBA medical commission member Dr. Jose Raul Canlas said yesterday the process...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Obiena focuses on World Indoor
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 September 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The athletics outdoor season has ended for pole vaulter EJ Obiena and with PSC chairman Butch Ramirez announcing continued support the other day, the 25-year-old Asian record-holder is looking forward to a second...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka drops out of top five in WTA rankings


                              

                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
Naomi Osaka slipped out of the top five in the WTA rankings on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) while Simona Halep, another former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vietnam given until October to decide on SEAG hosting
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vietnam given until October to decide on SEAG hosting


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Vietnam has until October to decide whether or not it will push through with its Southeast Asian Games hosting next year...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang not looking past Chinese foe in ONE Singapore card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang not looking past Chinese foe in ONE Singapore card


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Is Filipino fighter Lito Adiwang counting his chickens before they hatch?

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine sports needs at least P1.3B for SEAG, other international tiffs


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country will need a budget of P1.3 billion to around P2 billion to bankroll its campaign in several international events,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with