Sports
                        
December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao
                        

                           
Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
September 8, 2021 | 8:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
December fight 'most likely' for Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights against Yordenis Ugas of Cuba during the WBA Welterweight Championship boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on August 21, 2021. Cuba's Yordenis Ugas upset Manny Pacquiao to retain his WBA welterweight crown on Saturday, winning by unanimous decision after a bruising 12-round battle at the T-Mobile Arena.
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – There is a high chance that Sen. Manny Pacquiao will be back in the boxing ring before the end of the year.



The eight-division world champion is definitely not done yet with the sport despite a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas in Las Vegas a few weeks ago.



Responding to a question posed by Philstar.com on Twitter, David Sisson, Pacquiao’s close aide, confirmed that the Filipino icon will indeed carry on with his career, perhaps with hopes of ending things on a high note.






But there is no rush to name a next opponent, although a rematch with Ugas — whose jabs and looping right hands led him to a victory over Pacquiao at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last August 21 (August 22, Manila time) — will definitely be on the table for Pacquiao.



Pacquiao is turning 43 on December 17, but said he has not lost his desire to train and fight.



On Wednesday, he emerged from a mandatory 10-day quarantine from Conrad Manila in Pasay City and is expected to focus on his political career in the coming weeks.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

