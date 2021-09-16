Team Secret gets second shot at Berlin with Valorant Champions berth

MANILA, Philippines — Less than two weeks after being denied a chance at the Valorant Masters, Team Secret is once again bound for Berlin after earning an outright berth to Valorant Champions via Circuit Points in the Champions Tour.

Made official in a tweet on Valorant Esports' account, the Philippine squad, previously competing under Bren Esports, qualified for the culminating event of the Valorant Tour after beating fellow Southeast Asian squad Paper Rex through tiebreak to claim the second and final spot for the region.

Team Secret and Paper Rex both had 225 circuit points each at the end of VALORANT Masters Berlin, but the Filipino gamers gained the upper hand as they beat Paper Rex in the Valorant SEA Playoffs.

The qualification came at the heels of the team, at the time competing under Bren Esports, being denied a chance to compete in Valorant Masters Berlin due to travel restrictions.

With the Valorant Champions set in the same venue, the roster acquired by Team Secret has roughly three months to get their travel permits ready to compete and avoid another incident like the Masters.

Set to compete under the banner of Team Secret in Berlin are players Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco, Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza, Kevin “Dispenser” Te, and Riley “witz” Go”.

Apart from the Philippine team, Thailand's X10 Esports qualified for Valorant Champions.

They sit at the top of the circuit points for the Southeast Asia at 295.

The tournament is slated on the first week of December.