








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Travel restrictions bar BREN from Valorant Masters in Berlin
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
September 4, 2021 | 10:32am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Travel restrictions bar BREN from Valorant Masters in Berlin
Bren Esports squad in the Valorant Challengers SEA Playoffs.
Facebook / PPGL 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — To the heartbreak of Filipino esports fans, the "BRENLIN" dream has been shutdown.



This after Riot Games released an official statement late Friday evening announcing that the Valorant Masters in Berlin will continue with a 15 team roster after BREN Esports failed to secure the necessary travel permits to get to Germany due to tight deadlines and travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



"This was a tough decision and we share in the disappointment of our players and fans. Despite this setback, we are proud of Bren Esports' achievements in the VCT so far and look forward to their participation in future events," said Head of Competitive Operations for Valorant Esports, Alex Francois.



Group D, where BREN was supposed to compete, will have a change of format in double round-robin eliminations with the top two teams proceeding to the next round.



BREN was grouped with current Valorant Masters champions, Sentinels.



According to the website of the German Embassy in Manila, travelers from the Philippines are generally not allowed entry to Germany due to travel restrictions.



However, there are exceptions, especially if fully vaccinated.



Meanwhile, Metro Manila, currently under MECQ, allows international outbound travel with some guidelines but is subject to travel restrictions of the destination country.



Rumors of the news started spreading when BREN Esports tweeted a teary-eyed emoji.



Though the tweet was then deleted, the hashtag #BringBrenToBerlin trended locally.



The organization released an official statement after Riot posted the decision.



"We are proud of our Valorant team's achievement and look forward to their continued success. We are thankful for all the support that the community has given us through these trying times, and we will continue to break barriers because of your overwhelming support," said BREN esports.



BREN's VALORANT roster composed of Jessie "JessieVash" Cuyco, Jayvee "Dubstep" Paguirigan, Jim "Borkum" Timbreza, Kevin "Dispenser" Te, and Riley "Witz" Go had been consistent in their success in the Valorant Challengers Tour - Philippines and made it to the Regional playoffs in all three stages of the tour.



BREN still has an opportunity to compete in Valorant Champions, the final event of the tour where the world's top teams will compete.



The team could qualify via circuit points as the top two teams per region will book a slot to Valorant Champions. Based on current standings, BREN is ranked second in SEA circuit point standings. There is also the last chance qualifier but no new updates have been released except that there is one slot available for SEA.



Though if qualified, BREN might find itself in a similar predicament as Riot has just announced that the Valorant Champions will be taking place in Berlin as well.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORT
                                                      GAMING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fortune done working with Roach
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fortune done working with Roach


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Manny Pacquiao’s long-time strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune swears he’ll never set foot on the so-called...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Roach declines comment on Justin tirade
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Roach declines comment on Justin tirade


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
There’s a brewing split between Freddie Roach and Justin Fortune in the wake of Manny Pacquiao’s recent loss to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pacquiao bares political, boxing plans before October


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is still pondering his ring plans post-Yordenis Ugas even as the fighting senator contemplates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines chessers off to strong start in Olympiad


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines routed Taipei, Australia and Lebanon to zoom to a share of the lead after three rounds in Division 2’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Dyip on a roll, humble Kings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Dyip on a roll, humble Kings


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hot-shooting Juami Tiongson and Terrafirma proved they’re a legit threat as they claimed the scalp of another heavyweight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Porsche launches new esports tiff Gran Turismo Cup Asia Pacific


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 48 minutes ago                              


                                                            
This tournament will feature racers from 11 countries, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 De La Hoya scraps comeback fight after catching COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De La Hoya scraps comeback fight after catching COVID-19


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
De La Hoya indicated he hoped to reschedule his return to the ring for later this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Ako talaga ang nanalo': Zamboanga hits judging in loss vs Ham
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Ako talaga ang nanalo': Zamboanga hits judging in loss vs Ham


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In a bout that saw Zamboanga control the pace with her grappling against the striker Ham, the 25-year-old was adamant that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Canadian Leylah Fernandez upsets Naomi Osaka in US Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The tennister, who represents Canada but has Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, thus enters the fourth round where she battles...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena 10th in Brussels, but qualifies for Diamond League final


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
World record holder Armand Duplantis once again ruled the competition with 6.05m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with