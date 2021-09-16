Filipina booters upbeat on chances ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team is approaching the AFC Women's Asian Cup qualifiers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with guarded optimism.

Though up for only their first taste of action since the 2019 SEA Games, returning head coach Marlon Maro and skipper Inna Palacios are looking forward to a successful campaign in what would be the beginning of their road to not only the Women's Asian Cup in India, but also the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Maro preached the team's preparation as key to victory in the qualifiers where they are grouped with lower-ranked Nepal and Hong Kong.

"We were able to prepare more than half of the team. I think 15 players were able to prepare in California; not only prepare but [also] having matches and every match we're improving and winning," said Maro.

"I think the preparation in California was the real solution to the problem because of our restrictions in the [Philippines]," he added.

The team had been forced into hiatus for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the team only getting to prepare as a unit in their camp in California last month.

Fortunately for the Filipina booters, the team was able to adapt in time.

"It's difficult coming from a long time of not playing with the team, let alone by ourselves. But I would always tell everyone on the team, even the staff, that I'm just so happy that we adpat really quick with the situation that we have," said Palacios.

"The first week [of camp] wasn't pleasant, I could attest to that. Coach Maro could see us really having a hard time but after that, it's the sport that we all love to play so we naturally just came back to it and it's better as the days pass," she added.

Adding to their adaptability, Maro also sees that there is no advantage for any of the other teams they will be facing in Tashkent, as they didn't have any more time to prepare than the Philippines did.

"I don't see that other teams were able to prepare more than what the Philippines was doing in California," said Maro.

"I think we're two months ahead of them in preparation, and that is a plus factor," he added.

The Philippines also faces a lighter load in their group, being the highest ranked in the FIFA World Rankings at 68th.

But Maro said that if it all works out and the Philippines ends up on top, it wouldn't be because of the rankings, but because of how the team has prepared.

"We will not play complacent... Yes, maybe [the draw[ is favorable but I don't think it will go that way," said Maro.

"What's important is that the team that prepares well will come [out] victorious and that is us," he added.

The Philippines begin their campaign in Tashkent on Saturday, September 18, 6 p.m. (Manila time) when they face Nepal.