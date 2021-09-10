Fernandez ousts error-prone Sabalenka to reach US Open final

Canada's Leylah Fernandez hits a return to Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka during their 2021 US Open Tennis tournament women's semifinal match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on September 9, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez is one win away from a fairy tale ending to her Cinderella run at the 2021 US Open.

The 19-year-old, representing Canada but with Filipino and Ecuadorian roots, bested World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in a heart-stopping semifinal, 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

In a run that saw her stun erstwhile defending champion Naomi Osaka and former US Open champ Angelique Kerber, Fernandez booked her first career Grand Slam Final.

She faces the winner of the second semifinal between fellow teen Emma Raducanu and Maria Sakkari.

Sabalenka looked poised to dominate Fernandez when she took an early 4-1 advantage in the opening set with her heavy serves.

But the World No. 73 recovered with a blistering comeback that would result in a tiebreak.

The tennister from Belarus then looked to succumb to pressure with an error-prone outing in the tiebreak that gave the opening set to Fil-Canadian.

Sabalenka recovered in the second set, though, as she forced the third set decider, 6-4.

As she was all tournament, Fernandez remained calm and collected against her second-seeded opponent.

It proved crucial as she survived a fight-back from Sabalenka who erased a two-game deficit when Fernandez led 4-2.

Sabalenka then tied the set, 4-all.

Errors once again plagued the 23-year-old in the most crucial moments though as she had a total meltdown in the 10th game of the set, which eventually gave Fernandez the finals berth.