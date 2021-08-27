








































































 




   

   









Powerlifter seeking financial support for Sweden tilt in October
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 27, 2021 | 11:24am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Powerlifter seeking financial support for Sweden tilt in October
Joyce Gail Reboton
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — There is another female weightlifter who is giving our country glory. 



And Joyce Gail Reboton is probably the best kept secret around. The 29-year-old Kapampangan has won medals in many powerlifting competitions here at home and abroad.



This October, Joyce is aiming to continue to do so in the World Classic Powerlifting Championships that will be held in Halmstad, Sweden.



The catch is, as there is no national sports agency for powerlifting although the Powerlifting Association of the Philippines is accredited by the Philippine Sports Commission, Joyce doesn’t have the financial flexibility to compete.



Her coach, Wilford Capulong, began a public funding campaign to get Joyce to Sweden on GoGetFunding for the amount of P328,245 that will cover the airfare, visa application, meal allowances, transportation, travel tax, board and lodging, and participation fees. 



To date, with only 24 days to go, they have raised less than half the amount at P121,600.



“I know I chose a sport that isn’t popular,” said Joyce. “I chose it because it is something I can excel in and through this, I have given glory to our country.”



She looks at other sports where its participants receive allowances and incentives. And while it rankles her, she has stayed the course. She does admit that there are days when she wants to give up.



“I have worked hard to be a top athlete in my sport but help is so hard to come by,” lamented Reboton. “Not a day goes by where I want to give up. I am just trying to stay positive.”



Joyce realizes the road to making powerlifting a bigger sport isn’t going to be easy. That is why she hopes that if she can continue to do well and more so in Sweden for the World Classic Powerlifting Championships it will generate more awareness and support.



“The experience of all of this – from competing to even now trying to raise funds – builds my character. I hope that in turn, we can inspire others.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

