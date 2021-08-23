








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
PBA gets go signal to resume play in Pampanga
                        

                           
John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 23, 2021 | 9:58pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA gets go signal to resume play in Pampanga
PBA teams are set to travel to Pampanga on Monday, where the league also held its season last year in bubble format
PBA
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is officially on once again after securing a formal clearance from the Pampanga local government unit for the resumption of the shelved 46th Philippine Cup.



Commissioner Willie Marcial said Pampanga Gov. Dennis Pineda gave his official stamp Monday for the return of PBA action in the Central Luzon province under a semi-bubble set-up after an initial verbal agreement last week.





The PBA is eyeing to resume games as early as next week at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) in Bacolor though it is still waiting for the final word from school president Dr. Enrique Baking for the official restart date.



"Governor Pineda has already granted us permission. We’re just waiting now for the school approval," Marcial told The STAR as the PBA moved closer to a return after more than three weeks.



The PBA last played on August 1 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. It then suspended play on August 3 due to stricter restrictions in Metro Manila brought by the rising cases related to the Delta variant.



The 12 clubs arrived in Pampanga on Monday after clearing the mandatory testing protocols and will quickly roll back to training starting Tuesday.



Teams will practice at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Angeles, Colegio de San Sebastian in San Fernando and Beverly Place Golf and Sports Club in Mexico town. They will stay at hotels and lodging facilities around Clark and Angeles.



Marcial said they will be given seven to eight days of practice to regain their footing before resuming action almost midway through the elimination round with Magnolia (4-0) and TNT Tropang Giga (3-0) leading the way.



Meralco (4-1) and San Miguel (3-1) also seek to sustain hot starts, defending champion Barangay Ginebra (2-2) is out to rediscover fiery form while winless squads Terrafirma (0-4) and Blackwater (0-4) aim for breakthrough wins in Pampanga.



Pampanga last year already hosted the PBA though the games were held under a full-bubble set up for over two months at the Quest Hotel and AUF Gym.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

