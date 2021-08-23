








































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Jack Animam set to take talents to Serbia
                        

                           
Luisa Morales
August 23, 2021 | 9:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women's mainstay Jack Animam is headed to Europe for her professional career.



Animam and her handlers East West Private announced her signing with Serbian club Radnicki Kragujevac Monday evening.





The club competes in the First Women's Basketball League in Serbia.



Last season, the squad finished in eighth place with a 7-15 win-loss slate.



Animam has been in the US for a few months after a stint with Shih Hsin University in Taiwan, where she led them to the University Basketball Association crown.



She is also a double gold medalist in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.



In college, she went undefeated in her five years in the UAAP with the NU Lady Bulldogs.



Most recently, she played in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

