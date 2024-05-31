^

Bolts eliminate Kings for 1st-ever PBA Philippine Cup finals stint

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 31, 2024 | 10:06pm
Meralco's Chris Banchero (6)
PBA Images

SAN JOSE, Batangas -- The Meralco Bolts finally reached the PBA Philippine Cup finals after zapping Barangay Ginebra, 78-69, in Game 7 of the All-Filipino conference's semifinals Friday night here.

The Bolts, who have failed to enter the locals-only championship round in the past, will be facing the well-rested San Miguel Beermen in the best-of-seven series.

Chris Banchero led all scorers with 24 points while also hauling down six rebounds.

The Bolts shrugged off a slow start and banked on their tough-nosed defense to secure the win.

After trailing by as much as 16 points, the Gin Kings tried to storm back with timely 3-pointers by Scottie Thompson.

However, finishing touches by Chris Newsome doused the fire on any comeback attempt by Ginebra.

Meralco trailed by 11 points, 17-28, with about nine minutes left in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Stanley Pringle.

The Bolts then uncorked a 19-3 run the rest of the second quarter as they tightened their defense and connected from way beyond to go up by five, 36-31, heading into the half.

They rode the momentum into the third quarter as they took a 10-point lead, 46-36, with a 3-pointer by Banchero.

A 7-2 run by Ginebra capped by a triple by Thompson cut the lead to five, 43-48, but the lead grew back to double digits with a counter-attack by the Bolts.

Newsome added 20 points, six assists and two rebounds in the winning effort. Brandon Bates also anchored the defense with six blocks to go with 13 rebounds and six points.

Thompson spearheaded the Gin Kings with 20 markers, 10 boards, six dimes and four steals.

Christian Standhardinger chipped in 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Game 1 of the PBA Finals will be on Wednesday, June 5 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

