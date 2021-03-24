Six-time collegiate champion Animam reflects on Taiwan stint amid pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — For a lot of people, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has stopped them from chasing dreams and setting goals.

But for Gilas Pilipinas women stalwart Jack Danielle Animam, life was fortunate enough to keep on going as she embarked on a new journey in her career as a foreign student-athlete for Shih Hsin University (SHU) in Taiwan.

Undefeated in her five years with the National University Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP, Animam continued dominating overseas as she notched her sixth collegiate title and an overall 96-0 record as a University player.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Animam reflected on the months she had spent with SHU.

"A year ago, everything seems to be in limbo. I didn't know if I should continue doing my twice a day workout routine, or just sit down on my couch and wait out this whole pandemic. I'm glad I did not choose the latter and did not give up on this dream," Animam wrote.

"The last 5 months were not easy, I broke down not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally," she continued.

But all of it paid off for the six-time collegiate champion with not just a title for SHU and herself in the University Basketball Alliance, but also an All-UBA team citiation for her individual prowess.

Now with her college career officially behind her, Animam is set to continue her winning ways else where as she transitions to the pros.

"On to the next," she wrote.