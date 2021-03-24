ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Six-time collegiate champion Animam reflects on Taiwan stint amid pandemic
Jack Animam
Instagram

Six-time collegiate champion Animam reflects on Taiwan stint amid pandemic

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — For a lot of people, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has stopped them from chasing dreams and setting goals.

But for Gilas Pilipinas women stalwart Jack Danielle Animam, life was fortunate enough to keep on going as she embarked on a new journey in her career as a foreign student-athlete for Shih Hsin University (SHU) in Taiwan.

Undefeated in her five years with the National University Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP, Animam continued dominating overseas as she notched her sixth collegiate title and an overall 96-0 record as a University player.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Animam reflected on the months she had spent with SHU.

"A year ago, everything seems to be in limbo. I didn't know if I should continue doing my twice a day workout routine, or just sit down on my couch and wait out this whole pandemic. I'm glad I did not choose the latter and did not give up on this dream," Animam wrote.

"The last 5 months were not easy, I broke down not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally," she continued.

But all of it paid off for the six-time collegiate champion with not just a title for SHU and herself in the University Basketball Alliance, but also an All-UBA team citiation for her individual prowess.

Now with her college career officially behind her, Animam is set to continue her winning ways else where as she transitions to the pros.

"On to the next," she wrote.

BASKETBALL JACK ANIMAM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Brickman declined other opportunities to play for Meralco in PBA 3x3
Brickman declined other opportunities to play for Meralco in PBA 3x3
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Deemed ineligible for the PBA draft, the former Alab Pilipinas standout jumped at the opportunity when he was asked to play...
Sports
fbfb
Ingram rampant as Pelicans deal depleted Lakers third straight loss
Ingram rampant as Pelicans deal depleted Lakers third straight loss
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers continued to reel after suffering their third straight loss, this time at the hands of...
Sports
fbfb
Nets hold off Portland sans Irving, Durant; Sixers beat Curry-less Warriors
Nets hold off Portland sans Irving, Durant; Sixers beat Curry-less Warriors
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
James Harden took charge for Brooklyn, dishing out 17 assists to facilitate the Nets' offense. He also top-scored in the back-and-forth...
Sports
fbfb
Denice and Drex Zamboanga destined to be world champions, says coach
Denice and Drex Zamboanga destined to be world champions, says coach
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Two of the most exciting athletes in the promotion, the Zamboanga siblings reaching the pinnacle of their respective divisions...
Sports
fbfb
Setting records straight
By Joaquin Henson | March 24, 2021 - 12:00am
For some reason, Little Dado has been ignored by record keepers in listing feats of Filipino boxing champions.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Training permission looms for SEAG-bound athletes, coaches in military
Training permission looms for SEAG-bound athletes, coaches in military
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Soon, national athletes and coaches serving in the AFP and working in the frontlines amid the COVID-19 pandemic will get to...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine Pro Gaming League braces for busy esports summer
Philippine Pro Gaming League braces for busy esports summer
By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
The Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL) is warming up for an exciting summer in esports as they host the official national...
Sports
fbfb
China's UFC champion Zhang defends title before virus jab
China's UFC champion Zhang defends title before virus jab
3 hours ago
Zhang Weili, China's first and only UFC champion, is agonizing over her second shot of a coronavirus vaccine because she wants...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala cherishes 'learning experience' in Miami Open
Alex Eala cherishes 'learning experience' in Miami Open
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In her first try at a WTA tournament, the 15-year-old tennister picked up a lot more than her gritty three-setter match against...
Sports
fbfb
Arianne Cerdena-Valdez: From Olympic hero to COVID-19 frontliner
Arianne Cerdena-Valdez: From Olympic hero to COVID-19 frontliner
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
For bowling star and Olympic gold medalist Arianne Cerdena-Valdez, her second act aside from being a wife and mother is to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with