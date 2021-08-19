








































































 




   







   















US-born Pinay is social media manager for NBA's Dallas Mavericks
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 19, 2021 | 12:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
US-born Pinay is social media manager for NBA's Dallas Mavericks
Lizelle Lauron is the social media manager of the Dallas Mavericks
Courtesy of Lizelle Lauron 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — In the era of social media, a sports team's digital image is one that is carefully worked on and cultivated to maintain its branding.



One of the people entrusted to this lowkey yet important task in the NBA is a US-born Filipino named Lizelle Lauron.



Lauron, born to Filipino parents in Texas, is the social media manager of the Dallas Mavericks — a team which is one of the biggest markets of the NBA.



Having been with the organization for eight years, Lauron recently talked to NBA Philippines' Renee Ticzon about her role and representing Filipinos behind the scenes.



"It really is truly a dream to get to work for the Mavericks and to work with an NBA team," Lauron told Ticzon.



"When so many people use sports and entertainment as an escape... I have to see it as my job," she added.



The Filipina first delved into the Mavericks organization in 2013, when she met the Mavericks' then-social media manager in a dance camp.



A graduate from the University of Louisville with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and a minor in Sports Administration, Lauron sought a sports-related job in her home city.



With that fateful meeting in 2013, she was able to live out her job while still being close with her family.



Starting out as an intern in 2013, the Filipina worked her way up the organization until she became the team's social media coordinator later that year.










Through her work in creating and moderating content through the team's social media campaigns on the various platforms, Lauron was able to leave her mark.



Five years later, she got promoted to the position of social media manager — one she holds until today.










With many years on the job under her belt, Lauron has had many great experiences in her work.



But the Texas-born Pinay chose one of the most iconic moments in Dallas history as her most cherished memory: Dallas legend Dirk Nowitzki's final game.










Lauron shared the whole encounter to Ticzon.



During his last game, Lauron was able to cover Nowitzki almost all day, from the time he entered the arena until the moments post-game.



"Looking back now, I was like 'Woah'. I got to be in the same arena with all these guys Dirk looked up to and they're speaking all thse great things about him," Lauron recalled with the likes of Scottie Pippen, Charleys Barkley, and Larry Bird having been there during Nowitzki's final game.



"I'm right here watching it with them," she added.



The Filipina admitted to Ticzon though, that like any other job, being the Dallas Mavericks social media manager — no matter how prestigious it might sound — can be the source of burnout.



But with her unique experiences with the team, and particularly the fans, makes it all worth it.



"Just like any job, you get stuck in the everyday routine," Lauron told Ticzon.



"But something that snaps me out of it, what breaks me out of it, is getting to see a father and a son experiencing a game like it's the first time. Or a lot of times pre-COVID, I got to meet fans dressed in their Mavs gear really early," she added.



Now, with the franchise on an uptake with stars like Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Boban Marjanovic, Lauron is making the most of her opportunity still.



"It's a lot of fun. We're winning a lot so it's a really good time to be with the Mavs," said Lauron.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

