Saso targets second major LPGA title in British Open

Philippines' Yuka Saso walks on the fairway of the 1st hole in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso will look to add her second major title in the LPGA, with the Women's British Open set to unfurl on Thursday at the Carnoustie Championship Course in Scotland.

Saso is fresh off of a joint-15th finish in the recently concluded Women's Scottish Open where USA's Ryann O'Toole ruled the competition.

The 20-year-old became the first Filipino to win a major golf tournament when she ruled the US Women's Open in June.

She is thus looking for her second LPGA major title in her career.

Saso will be teeing off at 12:49 p.m. Scotland time (7:49 p.m., Manila time).

The Fil-Japanese golfer is grouped with Canada's Brooke Henderson and Lexi Thompson.

Saso and the rest of the golfers will play in the Par-72 course through four rounds from Thursday to Sunday, where a purse of USD 4.5 million is at stake.

Prior to her joint-15th finish in the Women's Scottish Open, Saso finished in the Top 10 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.