Saso ends up joint-15th in Women's Scottish Open

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso finished tied at 15th place in the Women's Scottish Open, after giving up an early lead when she was tied for second place after the first round.

A two-over par performance in the third round of the tournament doomed Saso as she was unable to return to the Top 10 despite a -4 finish in the final day of hostilities.

Saso was off to a great start in Round 4 when she fired off three birdies in the first seven holes, but back-to-back bogeys to end the front nine doused the Fil-Japanese golfer.

The 20-year-old recovered in the back nine with four birdies against just one bogey.

Through the four-day, 72-hole course, Saso logged 7-under par — a good 10 strokes behind eventual winner Ryann O'Toole of the US.

Saso shared 15th place with six other golfers and pocketed $21,266 (approximately Php 1,074,000).

2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lydia Ko finished in joint-2nd place with Thailand's Atthaya Thitkul.