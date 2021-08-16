








































































 




   







   















PVL eyes Manila Bubble
Chery Tiggo stalwarts Jaja Santiago and Dindin Manabat embrace Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez and Risa Sato after their battle for the PVL crown.
                           Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
Buoyed by ilocos success



LAOAG, Ilocos Norte – Fresh from the success of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference, league organizers are looking forward to holding a follow-up in the last quarter of the year in Manila.



That is assuming, of course, that the COVID-19 conditions improve.



“We’re looking at another conference sometime in October or November, and we want it in Manila in a bubble setup,” said PVL president Ricky Palou. “We can have all of the teams in one place or each team can have their own quarters or hotel para wala ng uwian to minimize health risk.



“But it will also depend on the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and the local government units (LGUs) involved. We need their approval,” he added.



Palou said the next conference would have at least 11 participating teams as F2 Logistics is expected to return after skipping the Open Conference due to injuries to its key players.



“F2 will come in. Mr. Efren Uy, the owner, told me if there’s a second conference, they would join. So we will have at least one additional team,” he said. “That should make the league more interesting kasi malakas din ang F2.”



The Cargo Movers will join the current group that included newly crowned champion Chery Tiggo, runner-up Creamline, third-placer Petro Gazz and fourth placer Choco Mucho.



Sta. Lucia Realty, Black Mamba Army, PLDT Home Fibr, BaliPure, Perlas Spikers and Cignal HD are the other clubs.



Palou said he was happy all the 10 teams that saw action here performed beyond expectations.



“As you saw, the level of play is good. It improved,” said Palou. “We’re glad that the teams managed to stay in shape and competed very well against each other.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

