ACL-hit Madayag laments 'rushed schedule' of PVL conference
Maddie Madayag (in wheelchair) lamented on Saturday the rushed schedule of the PVL Open Conference which wrapped up hostilities just yesterday
MANILA, Philippines — Choco Mucho Flying Titans skipper Maddie Madayag has broken her silence after suffering an ACL injury in Game One of the Battle For Bronze series of the Premiere Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference held in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.



On the heels of the league's final game day of the conference on Friday, Madayag took to social media to air her sentiments about the whole ordeal.





After starting out with messages of thanks to those who reached out to her following the injury, Madayag went on to lament the circumstances which led to the unfortunate development in her career.






"Our coaching staff made sure that my teammates and I were ready for the upcoming tournament and paid close attention to how we felt physically and mentally. The preparations done pre-season all kept us ready for the upcoming conference... However, the body — no matter how healthy or strong can only handle so much," wrote Madayag.



"It is unfortunate that despite the intensive strengthening and training done prior to the league had to be negated all because of a rushed schedule. It pains me to have incurred such a heartbreaking injury when all I did before the competition was to take care of my body to avoid getting hurt. I am truly lost for words," she added.



Playing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the PVL had to tighten its belt in terms of scheduling with teams playing in busier schedules than normal.



Adding to that was Choco Mucho had to face multiple postponements to some of their games due to health and safety protocols, and sometimes weather delays, that caused them to play seven game days in a row until their final match of the conference where they lost to Petro Gazz, 0-3, in Game Two of the Battle for Bronze.



While Madayag understands that some of the factors were outside of the control of organizers, she just hopes that it does not happen again in the future — lest someone befalls the same fate as her.



"I understand that this conference was truly difficult to organize and fully plan out given the current situation of our country, and I am grateful for those who made the effort so that the games pushed through," wrote Madayag.



"[But] coming into the bubble, I believe that the teams were put in an environment that was not conducive for any athlete, no matter how strong... No athlete deserves to be put into the risk of injuries when there are other options to carry on strategizing which will benefit all and lessen the risk," she added.



"I just hope that in the future, the system will be planned out for coaches and players to thrive,"



As hostilities wrapped up in the PVL Open Conference on Friday, the Chery Tiggo Crossovers won the inaugural pro title after beating the Creamline Cool Smashers in the best-of-three Finals series, 2-1.



