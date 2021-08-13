Crossovers turn back Cool Smashers to claim PVL Open Conference crown

MANILA, Philippines — The Chery Tiggo Crossovers are the first-ever champions of a professional women's volleyball league in the country.

After going down 2-0 early, the Crossovers turned back the erstwhile two-time PVL Open Conference champions in a five-set thriller, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-8 in Game Three of the Finals held in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte on Friday.

Buoyed by a 32-point performance from Dindin Santiago-Manabat, the league newcomers dethroned powerhouse Creamline.

Her younger sister Jaja, meanwhile, had 26 points.

In the winner-take-all fifth set, the Crossovers zoomed to a quick 7-1 lead that eventually proved to be insurmountable for the Cool Smashers.

The loss was Creamline's first in six matches that went into five sets.