Angels draw first blood vs Flying Titans in battle for 3rd as Madayag hurt

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Petro Gazz survived Choco Mucho’s spirited rally to eke out a 25-21, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20 victory Wednesday and move a step closer to claiming third place in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

The Flying Titans were on their way to rallying from two sets down as they took the third set and was up, 15-14, in the fourth before Maddie Madayag landed badly and hurt her left knee after her spike was blocked by Ria Meneses.

Madayag was brought out of the court via wheelchair and was then rushed to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Medical Hospital in Batac, which is 22 kilometers away from here, to undergo an MRI after the game.

It was a big blow for Choco Mucho, which lost to Chery Tiggo, 1-2, in the semifinals, as the absence of Madayag was just too much to handle.

Petro Gazz, which was swept by Creamline in two games in the semis, was quick to capitalize on it by taking charge late in the set to seal the deal.

“Talagang iba yung tournament na ito, it’s more on the mental game. It’s not all about skills, talagang sa mental kung paano mag prepare as individual and as a team,” said Petro Gazz coach Arnold Laniog. “So far in this game, nag-connect lang kami, yung mindset naming nag-connect at emosyon na handle naming kesa nung mga previous games.

“Usapan talaga namin hindi puwede uuwi ng walang dala,” he added.

Myla Pablo whipped up a 26-point storm to lead the attack.

The Angels could wrap it all up in Game Two Thursday. A deciding Game Three, if necessary, is set Friday.

Ponggay Gaston breathed life to Choco Mucho in the third set when it clawed back from a 13-16 deficit to steal the set.

The Flying Titans sustained their momentum from there and even led in most part before that unfortunate injury by Madayag spelled their doom.