Casimero promises KO win, Rigondeaux retirement
Guillermo Rigondeaux and John Riel Casimero face off during the final pre-fight conference at the Hyatt Regency LAX on Thursday (Friday in Manila).
                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2021 - 1:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
LOS ANGELES — Filipino slugger John Riel Casimero and seasoned Cuban fighter Guillermo Rigondeaux went through a bilingual word war the first time they met personally to add spice to their showdown Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).



And Casimero, the flamboyant and trash-talking WBO bantamweight champion, seemed to have scored an early victory over the two-time Olympic gold medalist during the final pre-fight conference at the Hyatt Regency LAX Thursday (Friday in Manila).



The 31-year-old Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs), oozing with confidence and buoyed by a six-fight knockout streak, vowed to send the 40-year-old Rigondeaux (20-1, 13 KOs) to retirement when they clash at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson City, California.



“I don't know if Rigondeaux is scared, but don't worry because this will be your last fight,” he added.



And Rigondeaux, the master boxer whose list of victims include Filipinos Nonito Donaire Jr. and Drian Francisco, dared Casimero to walk the talk.



“He's got to do it in the ring,” the two-division (bantamweight and super bantamweight) world champion responded in Spanish. “I'm tired of hearing from these jokers, they all have the same opinion and say the same thing: that I'm gonna retire. I'm here. Do it on Saturday.”



Rigondeaux kept calling Casimero “payaso” or clown, and the former just pressed on with his verbal assault.



“All my (last) six fights (ended in knockouts). You're next,” said Casimero, who is so confident of a victory that he’s already thinking about possible clashes with Donaire and Japanese star Naoya Inoue.



But first he has to get past Rigondeaux, who will rely on his sound boxing skills to weather the bulldozing Filipino.



Casimero even warned his foe that he won’t last long in the fight.



“This is a surprise, you know. But maybe three rounds?” he said.



At the traditional face-off, Rigondeaux tried his best to look intimidating, making a slit-throat gesture and pretending to grab Casimero’s WBO belt. In the end, they sealed things with a handshake.



The next time the two fighters meet will be at the official weigh-in Friday, something Casimero likewise expects to hurdle thanks to a better preparation.



On fight night, it will be known if Casimero is all bark and no bite. 



“I'll be waiting for you there,” said Rigondeaux.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

