








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
3rd PCAP Conference to feature teams from Asia, Europe

                     

                        

                           
3rd PCAP Conference to feature teams from Asia, Europe

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 10:27am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Following the conclusion of the Wesley So Cup, the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines where the Iloilo Kisela Knights emerged as the champion, its leadership bared plans for the season-ending third tournament, the Open Conference.



“The first conference was the All-Filipino Cup while the second was the import-flavored Wesley So Cup,” summed up PCAP commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria. 



The third and final conference, the Reinforced, starts in September.



“We will have foreign teams from Singapore, China, Thailand, and possibly Armenia and France participating,” bared Elauria.



According to the commissioner, the possible formation of the French and Armenian teams stems from endorsements from imports who played in the Wesley So Cup.



“They don’t have teams per se but are trying to form a team to participate in the tournament. We also have received interest from American chess players but the concern is the time difference,” added the PCAP commissioner. 



Foreign squads are not only the guest squads. The Philippine Paralympic Chess team has been invited to participate as has a junior squad composed of 16-years old players and below to come in as a guest squad.



“This is a sign of goodwill to our local chess community,” underscored Elauria. 



“Of course, the junior team is not a professional team, so this is subject to approval of Games and Amusements Board.

 

The guest squads can win the championship should they go all the way. 



“We formulated a new format for the Open Conference,” explained the PCAP official. “There will be one round among the northern and southern conference with no guest teams yet. The top eight of each conference will advance and will be joined by the foreign teams who will draw lots to determine which division they compete in.”


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though first planning to see his family in the Philippines, Marcial hopes to fly to the US and be ringside for the senator's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Report: Legal move to stop Pacquiao-Spence fight temporarily denied


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Paradigm Sports Management reportedly hit a setback in its bid to prevent the upcoming fight between Manny Pacquiao and Errol...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Most challenging' Tokyo Olympics declared closed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Most challenging' Tokyo Olympics declared closed


                              

                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
It marked a low-key end to an extraordinary Olympics that have mostly played out in empty venues with only athletes, team...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mission accomplished: Team Philippines to leave Tokyo with best Olympic bid ever


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Team Philippines missed a double gold but is nonetheless breaking camp here soaring high with a great, great breakthrough...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
World No. 1 Korda rules Olympic golf; Saso ends up joint-9th


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 23-year-old took the top spot in a tight competition that was also affected by the weather with home bet Mone Inami and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics 'gamble'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo counts cost of $15 billion pandemic Olympics 'gamble'


                              

                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo awoke to a huge bill and soaring coronavirus cases on Monday after pulling off a mid-pandemic Olympics that at times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo hands Olympic baton to Beijing but virus, boycott calls weigh
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tokyo hands Olympic baton to Beijing but virus, boycott calls weigh


                              

                                                                  By Ludovic Ehret |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Beijing 2022 Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20, when the Chinese capital will become the first...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline moves closer to finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline moves closer to finals


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Creamline has never lost a game when it goes to a five-setter. The Cool Smashers are not about to lose this one now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paalam, Pamisa story of success
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paalam, Pamisa story of success


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Elmer Pamisa was on an exhilarating high up in the gallery as Carlo Paalam stood in the podium with the silver around his...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 When dreams come true
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
When dreams come true


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
It takes a nation to realize a dream.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with