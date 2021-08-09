3rd PCAP Conference to feature teams from Asia, Europe

MANILA, Philippines – Following the conclusion of the Wesley So Cup, the second conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines where the Iloilo Kisela Knights emerged as the champion, its leadership bared plans for the season-ending third tournament, the Open Conference.

“The first conference was the All-Filipino Cup while the second was the import-flavored Wesley So Cup,” summed up PCAP commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria.

The third and final conference, the Reinforced, starts in September.

“We will have foreign teams from Singapore, China, Thailand, and possibly Armenia and France participating,” bared Elauria.

According to the commissioner, the possible formation of the French and Armenian teams stems from endorsements from imports who played in the Wesley So Cup.

“They don’t have teams per se but are trying to form a team to participate in the tournament. We also have received interest from American chess players but the concern is the time difference,” added the PCAP commissioner.

Foreign squads are not only the guest squads. The Philippine Paralympic Chess team has been invited to participate as has a junior squad composed of 16-years old players and below to come in as a guest squad.

“This is a sign of goodwill to our local chess community,” underscored Elauria.

“Of course, the junior team is not a professional team, so this is subject to approval of Games and Amusements Board.



The guest squads can win the championship should they go all the way.

“We formulated a new format for the Open Conference,” explained the PCAP official. “There will be one round among the northern and southern conference with no guest teams yet. The top eight of each conference will advance and will be joined by the foreign teams who will draw lots to determine which division they compete in.”